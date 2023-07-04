A few days ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film ’72 Hoorain’, a Mumbai-based man named Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali has filed a complaint at Goregaon Police Station against the director and producer of the film. He has accused the makers of maligning the image of the Muslim community and insulting Islam religion.

“A man, Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali files a complaint at Goregaon Police Station against the director and producer of the film, 72 Hoorain for “insulting and disrespecting his religion, promoting communal disharmony, discrimination, hatred and maligning the image of the Muslim community amongst public,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Mumbai, Maharashtra | A man, Saiyad Arifali Mahemmodali files a complaint at Goregaon Police Station against the director and producer of the film, 72 Hoorain for "insulting and disrespecting his religion, promoting communal disharmony, discrimination, hatred and maligning the… pic.twitter.com/QgvfDcBX0u — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

The movie 72 Hoorain is slated for a July 7 theatrical release. However, the makers of the movie are encountering a number of obstacles prior to its release, including being threatened with rape and death by Islamists. Yesterday (July 3) OpIndia reported how the movie’s director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has been bombarded with threats and abusive messages on social media.

The upcoming movie exposes the dark face of Islamic terrorism from 9/11 to 26/11. As such, enraged Islamists abused the filmmaker with the choicest of expletives and also gave rape threats to his mother. They also mocked his Hindu faith and vowed to harm him physically.

Earlier, some media reports quoted 72 Hoorain co-producer Ashoke Pandit as claiming that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie. The Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directorial premiered under the Indian Panorama section at the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) later issued a statement denying reports that it had refused to issue a censor certificate to the movie ’72 Hoorain’ and its trailer. The CBFC said that the film ’72 Hoorain’ directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan is already certified and the trailer certification of the film is in process. This press note by the CBFC came in response to some reports in the media claiming that the film certification has been restricted owing to certain corrections.

‘72 Hoorain’: Most anticipated upcoming movie

As per IMDb, ‘72 Hoorain’ is the most anticipated movie on a real-time popularity basis. Around 30.4% audience is waiting for the release of this film. It has left behind the movie ‘Gadar 2’, which is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in 2001.

The film is scheduled for release on July 7. The film, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and featuring Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in prominent roles, explores the repercussions of religiously motivated Islamic terrorism.