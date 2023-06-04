Islamic terrorism has prevailed for centuries in various parts of the world wherever Islamic tyrants invaded and ruled. For many centuries, Indian civilisation is one of the biggest suffering survivors of this organised crime in the name of religion. Jihad – the war for religion – forms the core part of Islamic terrorism and Muslims joining various terrorist organisations for Jihad are lured by various baits shown to them by fanatic religious preachers.

Hoors (meaning beautiful virgin ladies) promised to Muslim men when they go to Jannat (meaning paradise or heaven) after attaining martyrdom while on the path of Jihad is one of the most alluring baits to join Jihad and unleash Islamic terrorism. A film titled 72 Hoorain (72 Hoors) depicting this dark face of Islamic terrorism is soon to release. The teaser of the film was launched on 4th June 2023.

The terror masters of various terrorist outfits lure Muslim youths with jannat and 72 hoors to kill infidels (non-Muslims) and wage jihad against them. Trapped in this greed, Muslims become terrorists and then get ready to kill not only others but also themselves. To break this myth of Islamism, a film called ’72 Hoorain’ is set for release on July 7, 2023.

The film titled ’72 Hooren’, featuring Pawan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh, a two-time recipient of the National Award. Natottam Bain, Ashok Pathak, and Rashid Naaz are among the other actors in this film. The production of the film is undertaken by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, Anirudh Tanwar, and Ashok Pandit, who serve as its producers.

Ashok Pandit tweeted, “As promised, presenting to you the first look of our film 72 Hoorain. I am sure you will like it. What if you end up dying a brutal death instead of meeting 72 virgins, as assured by terrorist mentors? Presenting the first look of my upcoming film “72 Hoorain”. The film is slated to release on 7 July 2023.”

The teaser of the film depicts pictures of many Islamic terrorists including Osama Bin Laden who planned and executed the 9/11 attacks in America, Ajmal Kasab who was one of the 10 terrorists in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Yakub Memon who executed the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993, Masood Azahar responsible for the Delhi plane hijack in 1999, and many others. In the background, the voice of some leader in the Islamic terrorist outfit is heard that says, “You will get those 72 hoors. Those hoors are made for you.”

It is notable that the film will release on 7th July 2023 which is two months after the release of the film ‘The Kerala Story‘. The Kerala Story was based on the forced conversions of non-Muslim girls in Kerala by Muslim youths. This religiously profiled sexual grooming of Hindu girls was done with the intent of recruiting them to Islamic terrorist organisations like ISIS. This film received an overwhelming response and went on to earn more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

This film proved a great educator to non-Muslims wherein they could see how love jihad is executed in India and abroad. This awareness caused many Hindu victim girls to report the incidents of love jihad they fall prey to. 72 Hoorain release after this awareness is expected to give a huge boost to the momentum gained by Hindu awareness about Islamic terrorism and its various forms.