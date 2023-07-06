A day after it was rumoured that Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun died in a car crash in the USA before it was denied by people close to him, now a report by the Free Press Journal claims that the rumour was actually true. According to Free Press Journal, a high-level source in the Indian security establishment said that Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has indeed died in a road accident. The statement came at a time when social media is abuzz with rumours of his death in a road accident on the United States Highway No 101 that stretches from Los Angeles, California to Tumwater, Washington.

Notably, Lafayette County Fire Department issued a warning about a motor vehicle accident in the area of 600 Block of County Road 101 and asked the commuters to avoid the area, if possible. However, there has been no official word about who were the victims of that accident. OpIndia could not verify the claims independently if Pannu was one of the victims.

🚨LCFD🚨units are responding to a 🚧 motor vehicle accident 🚧 in the area of the 600 Block of County Road 101. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/FtaxQk3WUv — Lafayette County Fire Dept. (@LafayetteCo_FD) July 5, 2023

The rumours of his death first surfaced on social media on 5th July. One social media user MJ was among the first to post on Twitter that Pannu died in a road accident in the USA. After that, several others started posting the same claim. However, Sukhi Chahal, the founder and editor of Khalsa Times, has denied the rumour, calling it fake news. He tweeted, “Regarding the news about the alleged car accident in my neighborhood in California and the death of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, I would like to emphasize that the information is FAKE & FALSE. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading this misinformation.”

New video of Pannu threatening Indian diplomats surfaced

Amid these reports, a new video of Pannun surfaced on social media insinuating that he is well and alive. In the video that was dated July 5 and recorded outside United Nations Headquarters in New York, Pannu said, “Today is 5th July and I am standing outside headquarters of the United Nations. This is the place where one day the flag of Khalistan will be hoisted. This is the place where we will bring our case after completing a referendum to separate Punjab from India. Remember, voting will take place on 16th July at Shaheed Bhai Mohinder Singh Kooner Khalsa in Malton, Canada. Next voting will be held on 10th September at Shaheed Bhai Hardeep Singh Nijjar Voting Center in Vancouver, Canada.”

Video Of #Banned #SFJ Founder & #Khalistani Sympathiser #GurpatwantSinghPannu Threatening Indian Diplomats Surfaces Day After Rumours About His Death pic.twitter.com/1S0ycDeiqn — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) July 6, 2023

Targeting Indian diplomats in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Europe, he added, “This is to retaliate, every Indian diplomat in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany and Europe, they are responsible for the assassination of Shaheed Najjar. Every diplomat must remember we are not going to stay back. We are going to hold you accountable. This is the United States. Land of the free and home of the brave. We are not afraid of anyone. If anyone wants to meet and seek answers, they can meet me in New York. This is not your Indian jackals who stay behind cameras of Republic TV and like and call themselves lions. You will face consequences of targeting the Sikh community.”

Towards the end, the video showed an animated clip depicting a missile with the Khalistani flag attacking Red Fort in India.

Khalistani terrorists died under ‘mysterious circumstances’

In the past few months, several Khalistani terrorists have died under mysterious circumstances. SFJ’s Pannu and Khalistani elements have claimed that Indian Intelligence officials were behind the deaths. They urged the authorities in the US and Canada to probe the deaths accordingly. Following the deaths of Avtar Singh Khanda who was Amritpal Singh’s aide, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, several pro-Khalistani elements have gone underground including SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. It is unclear if the video published on social media was recorded after the supposed accident on Highway 101 or before.