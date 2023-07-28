Friday, July 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests anaesthesiologist Adnan Ali Sarkar from Pune in connection with Maharashtra ISIS terror...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests anaesthesiologist Adnan Ali Sarkar from Pune in connection with Maharashtra ISIS terror module case, 5th arrest after Zubair and others

According to the NIA press release, various incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and documents pertaining to ISIS, were discovered at Sarkar's Kondhwa residence during the search. NIA alleged that the accused doctor was involved in furthering ISIS’s violent ideology by recruiting vulnerable youths. 

OpIndia Staff
Maharashra ISIS terror module , Adnan Ali Sarkar
NIA arrests Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar in connection with Maharashtra ISIS terror module case (Image via Noble Hospitals website)
18

On Thursday, July 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a doctor identified as Adnan Ali Sarkar in Pune in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case. The arrested doctor is accused of promoting violent activities of the Islamist terror outfit.

The accused anaesthesiologist Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar was arrested after an NIA team conducted a raid at his Kondhawa residence in Pune.

The NIA said in a statement that this was the fifth arrest in the probe, which was filed on June 28. Tabish Nasser Siddiqui of Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba of Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala of Thane were arrested by the central agency on July 3 after exhaustive searches.

According to the NIA press release, various incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and documents pertaining to ISIS, were discovered at Sarkar’s Kondhwa residence during the search. NIA alleged that the accused doctor was involved in furthering ISIS’s violent ideology by recruiting vulnerable youths. 

“The material exposed the accused’s allegiance with ISIS and his role in promoting the outfit’s violent agenda by motivating and recruiting vulnerable youth,” the NIA statement said.

Furthermore, the investigation agency stated that accused Adnan Ali Sarkar hatched a conspiracy to advance ISIS terrorist activities, also known as the Islamic State (IS)/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL)/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K).

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested four accused on July 3 following thorough searches: Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias “Abu Nusaiba” from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

NIA had received credible intelligence that the four accused and their associates were recruiting youth and training them to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and weapons. They also shared Do It Yourself (DIY) kits and other relevant materials among themselves for creating IEDs and manufacturing small weapons, pistols and more.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Allah ne Demolition kar diya..’: Four including Shahrukh and Rafiq arrested for sharing inflammatory posts over Junagadh floods

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: BJP and RSS leaders on target of banned Al-Ummah terrorists, shocking conspiracy hatched in Puzhal prison exposed

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lord Krishna and Dhritarashtra also did love jihad’, claims Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah, Himanta Biswa Sarma assures arrest if complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Bus driver prevents Muslim school girls from boarding for not wearing burqas, even girls with hijab de-boarded

OpIndia Staff -

‘Not prepared to listen to the national interests of India, what kind of I.N.D.I.A. are you?’, S Jaishankar lashes out as opposition creates ruckus...

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Students scolded for chanting Gayatri Mantra during school assembly, video viral, SDM takes cognizance. Here is what the teacher said

OpIndia Staff -

Banks recovered more than Rs 10 lakh crores from bad loans in the last nine years: Finance Ministry tells Lok Sabha

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: One Zakir Hussain Laskar arrested for marrying 12-year-old girl in Hailakandi, minor girl and infant child rescued

OpIndia Staff -

‘Frauds change their names to erase their sins’: PM Modi ups his attack on Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. name stunt

OpIndia Staff -

Udupi bathroom video case: Student tells media that accused women shared videos of Hindu women with Muslim men for the past 1 year, administrator...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com