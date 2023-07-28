On Thursday, July 27, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a doctor identified as Adnan Ali Sarkar in Pune in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case. The arrested doctor is accused of promoting violent activities of the Islamist terror outfit.

The accused anaesthesiologist Dr Adnan Ali Sarkar was arrested after an NIA team conducted a raid at his Kondhawa residence in Pune.

The NIA said in a statement that this was the fifth arrest in the probe, which was filed on June 28. Tabish Nasser Siddiqui of Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba of Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala of Thane were arrested by the central agency on July 3 after exhaustive searches.

According to the NIA press release, various incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and documents pertaining to ISIS, were discovered at Sarkar’s Kondhwa residence during the search. NIA alleged that the accused doctor was involved in furthering ISIS’s violent ideology by recruiting vulnerable youths.

NIA ARRESTS 1 MORE IN MAHARASHTRA ISIS MODULE CASE, TOTAL ARRESTS GO UPTO 5 pic.twitter.com/0aBboS0wYW — NIA India (@NIA_India) July 27, 2023

“The material exposed the accused’s allegiance with ISIS and his role in promoting the outfit’s violent agenda by motivating and recruiting vulnerable youth,” the NIA statement said.

Furthermore, the investigation agency stated that accused Adnan Ali Sarkar hatched a conspiracy to advance ISIS terrorist activities, also known as the Islamic State (IS)/Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL)/Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daish/Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP)/ISIS Wilayat Khorasan/Islamic State of Iraq and Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K).

NIA had received credible intelligence that the four accused and their associates were recruiting youth and training them to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and weapons. They also shared Do It Yourself (DIY) kits and other relevant materials among themselves for creating IEDs and manufacturing small weapons, pistols and more.