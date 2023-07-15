On Friday, July 14, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, the former science and technology minister of Pakistan congratulated India and the ISRO on the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3. “Congratulations to Indian space and Science community on the launch of #Chandrayan3 wishing you all the best,” the Pakistan ex-minister tweeted.

The Pakistan minister’s tweet garnered a lot of criticism on Twitter as it brought back memories of the controversial statements he made during his tenure in 2019, where he had mocked ISRO and India after it faced disappointment in its Chandrayaan-2 moon landing mission. The ex-minister’s change in tone attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, resurfacing the incident that drew widespread criticism at the time.

As soon as the Pakistan Minister’s congratulatory tweet appeared on Twitter, several Twitter users started extensively sharing screenshots of his 2019 tweets in an effort to expose the Pakistan ex-minister’s hypocrisy. Many mocked him for jumping the gun to mock India over its moon mission.

Interestingly, several Netizens also shared a video of an old TV discussion, wherein he was once again seen displaying his low IQ as he questioned the point of going to the moon, to mock Pakistan’s ex-science and technology minister.

In the interview with Pakistan’s ARY TV in 2019, the ex-minister of Pakistan can be heard asking what use it is to travel to the moon, do extensive research on it, and put in so much hard work when you can see the moon from Earth. He said, “Humare science and research team ki philosophy hai, itna papad belne ki kya zaroorat hai. Chand jo hai who nazar aa jata hai. Exactly uski location pata hoti hai. Yeh pata hota hai kab uski birth ho rahi hai. Kis territory mein uska kya altitude hoga.”

On Friday, the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The mission was launched four years after the Chandrayaan-2 mission was launched but sadly failed in the year 2019.

In the wee hours of 7th September 2019, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) lost touch with Vikram Lander, when it was only 2.1 kms away from the lunar surface. As Indians along with the people from the science and technology community across the world hailed ISRO for the remarkable feat, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, who is now praising India on the success of Chandrayaan -3, decided to mock India and ISRO after the unexpected outcome of Vikram Lander not going as per the plan of ISRO and losing communication with the ground stations.

Fawad Chaudhry mocked ISRO and India over Chandrayaan-2 mission

In a tweet from 2019, the former minister had mockingly written, “Dear Endia; instead of wasting money on insane missions like Chandrayaan or sending idiots like Abhinandan for tea across the LoC, concentrate on poverty within. Your approach on Kashmir will be another Chandrayaan, just the price tag will be far bigger.”

Screenshot of Pakistan’s former minister Fawad Chaudhry’s 2019 tweet

“Endia only way now you can reach moon is through Bollywood, another 100 crore and you guys ll be on the moon. you failed when instead of scientists you relied on Jotshi and delayed the mission, Come out of hatred for other communities,” he wrote in another tweet in 2019.

Screenshot of Pakistan’s former minister’s 2019 tweet which was later deleted

Who is Fawad Chaudhary who has 11 cases, including theft of taps, pipes and wires from school filed against him

For the uninitiated, Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry is a former Pakistani politician and a former senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He served as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting in Imran Khan’s cabinet from 14 April 2021 to 10 April 2022. Previously, he held the office of Federal Minister for Science and Technology from 19 April 2019 to 16 April 2021. He parted ways with Imran Khan and the PTI on 24 May 2023 announcing he was leaving politics.

Recently, on July 11, 2023, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and his former close aide Fawad Chaudhry. The warrants were issued due to their failure to appear before the electoral body in a contempt case.

Last year, the commission initiated contempt proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar, the former PTI senior vice president and party secretary general, for repeatedly making statements against the ECP and its Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The ECP had ordered Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Umar to ensure their presence at the next hearing. However, during Tuesday’s hearing, Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were absent.

In May this year, 11 criminal cases, including one relating to alleged washroom tap theft, have been registered against Fawad Ahmed Hussain Chaudhry, the former Pakistani federal minister for Information and Broadcasting and senior vice-president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.