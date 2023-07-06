On Thursday, July 6, the Principal of the DY Patil High School in the Ambi region of Pune identified as Alexander Coates Reid, and a couple of Christian teachers, were removed from their position after being accused of molestation, religious conversion and causing insult to Hindu religion. The Principal was also manhandled by the local Hindu organizations after they found out that he had installed CCTV cameras in the girls’ washroom without any notice to the management or the parents.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which the Principal of the reputed convent school can be seen being followed and beaten by the local Hindu organizations. However, the said video is being amplified by the Islamists and left-liberal cabal members who claim that Hindus were causing deliberate hurt to the minority community in India. The Islamists also claim that the Christians are next on the so-called target list of the Hindus and say that the Principal was thrashed just for conducting Christian prayers at the school, which is a partial truth.

The Islamists and leftists very diligently forgot to mention that the Principal who has now been suspended as confirmed to OpIndia by the VHP members had installed CCTV cameras in the washroom of the girls studying in standard 8th and above. And that he was caught molesting a female parent on the school premises.

Students are forced to read prayers from Bible, Hindu festivals are demeaned

OpIndia verified the incident from the school and from the VHP members. According to Santosh Dabhade, one of the local VHP members, the saga is said to have begun when the parents of one of the students at the school reached out to the local Hindu organizations saying that their daughter was being harassed and tortured at the school. The parents also told that she was deliberately being asked to lift the school benches and was harassed by pinches on her cheeks and other body parts.

School Principal was thrashed by local Hindu organizations (Images obtained by OpIndia)

“We went to the school to check on the case and then discovered that the school had installed CCTV cameras in the washrooms of the grown-up girl students. The parents were already furious and later it was also discovered that the school furthered the Christian way of life. The students there are forced to read prayers from the Bible during the assembly. The Hindu festivals are demeaned and insulted,” he said.

Authorities at the school called the tradition of Ashadhi Ekadashi ‘stupid’

Santosh Dabhade continued by saying that recently, the school denied to issue holidays on the Hindu festival of Ashadhi Ekadashi and also during Gudhi Padwa. “The students wanted to organize a Palkhi (procession) on the occasion of Ekadashi but the permission to it was also denied saying that it was a stupid tradition. We honestly don’t have a problem with Christian prayers. But why demean Hindu culture? Why call it stupid? Why no Hindu prayers are performed at the school when more than 90 per cent of the students studying there belong to the Hindu community?” Dabhade pondered.

The principal was thrashed after he attempted to molest a female parent, says VHP member

As per the information obtained, the school principal was thrashed by the people on July 4 after he threw arrogance and tried to molest one of the female parents of a student. “The parents have so many complaints about the school and its management. That day one of the female parents approached the Principal directly asking why were the children at the school forced to read prayers from Bible and why the girls at the school were harassed. The Principal at that time attempted to disrespect her and molest her by touching her. The people around th

en happened to thrash him,” the VHP member added.

Muslim teacher praised Islam, wanted Jinnah to become India’s PM instead of Nehru

As per the sources further, the teachers at the said school also force the Hindu students against their religion and influence them to believe in foreign religions. One of the Muslim teachers named Samina Patel is also said to attempt to influence the students by saying that ‘Muslims have always been pure, it is Hindus who keep on defaming and attacking the minority community’. Patel also is believed to have made a derogatory comment against India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. “Nehru was not capable of being a PM. Mohammed Ali Jinnah should have become the PM of the country. The country of India would have developed to a massive extent,” she was quoted by Dabhade.

Reportedly, three teachers of the DY Patil High School including Samina Patel are said to have been suspended by the management, as informed to OpIndia by the VHP members. Further, OpIndia also contacted the school management for comment on the development but no specific comments were provided. “No comments at present. The management is looking into the issue. We will issue the official statement soon,” said Shubert Dsouza from the school administration.

Management says it had no idea about the CCTV cameras, assures strict action

The management of the school conducted a meeting on July 6 over the issue and stated that it had no idea that CCTV cameras were installed in the washroom of the girls studying in standard 8 and above. The management has assured that the accused school teachers and the Principal will be terminated and strict action will be taken against them.

Teachers at the school called Hindu prayer ‘nonsense’

The parents of one of the girl students studying at the school talked to OpIndia and confirmed that a detailed police complaint has been filed at the Ambi Police Station but the FIR is yet to be registered. Deepti Karmale, the female parent said that the girl students are harassed at the school and CCTV cameras have been installed in the girls’ washroom. She also added that the students are kept away from the Hindu culture and traditions and are forced to follow only the Christian prayers.

“During an event, some of the students happened to play the famous Hindu prayer ‘Aee Giri Nandini’ but the teachers called it nonsense and said that no such ‘songs’ would be played at the school. The students are not given holidays on the Hindu festivals and are asked to pray to Jesus. We are not against it, but why such hatred towards the Hindu culture?” the parent asked.

She also narrated one incident that happened at the school when the students were given a project to visit a religious place and write a note but were asked specifically to avoid visiting a temple. “The school wanted the students to either visit a Gurudwara, Church or a Mosque. Why no temple? This is not why we sent our children to school. This shows their disrespect to the Hindu culture,” the parent was quoted as saying.

The principal didn’t respect India’s National Anthem, used to walk during ‘Jan Gan Man’

While noting a complaint about the school Principal, the parent said that he has no respect event for India as a whole country. He does not respect and walks in the corridors while India’s national anthem ‘Jan Gan Man’ is played at the school. “He allows no Hindi, Marathi speech at the school. This is not at all fair. Students should have access to all kinds of knowledge and not only Christian culture,” the parent concluded.

She also expressed worry saying that she doesn’t know what all the CCTV cameras installed in the girl’s washroom might have recorded.

At present, the enraged parents of the students have filed a police complaint in the case and await an FIR to be registered. The management has assured to look into the case and take strict action against the accused Principal and teachers.

OpIndia contacted the Police for the comment but no information was provided. Further investigations are underway. Further updates are awaited.