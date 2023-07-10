On the 8th of July, The Sun published the shocking story of an unnamed BBC presenter who allegedly paid a teen 35,000 Pounds over a period of three years for sexually explicit images. The publication cited the victim’s mother’s version while publishing the story against the BBC presenter.

Now, in its exclusive report, the Sun has said that the BBC presenter called the young man twice after the allegations were published in the publication. The report adds that the BBC ‘star’ asked the victim to drop their complaint or stop the ongoing investigation.

The now-suspended TV star was later identified as a male staffer of BBC. The Sun claimed that he called the victim and asked, “What have you done?”

Reporting on the BBC presenter scandal, the newspaper added that the BBC presenter also asked the victim to call their mother and get her to “stop the investigation”.

BBC suspended the accused presenter and launched an internal investigation

Earlier, the BBC confirmed the reports that it had known about the complaint way back in May, this year. However, the state-run British Broadcaster claimed that the new allegations were of a “different nature”. It added that it has suspended the male staffer accused of these wrongdoings.

According to Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), BBC said, “The BBC first became aware of a complaint in May. New allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature and in addition to our own enquiries, we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols. We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.”

However, The Mirror report says that till the time news broke out, the BBC executives were partying with the presenter weeks after allegations were first made in May this year.

Notably, the creation, distribution, possession, or exhibition of any explicit images involving individuals under the age of 18, even if the content was created with the consent of the minor is illegal as per the Protection of Children Act 1978. It’s also illegal to “ask a child to send a sexual image of themselves”.

As per further information, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer spoke to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the facts of the case.

Secretary Frazer said, “I have spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC is investigating swiftly and sensitively.”

I have spoken to BBC Director General Tim Davie about the deeply concerning allegations involving one of its presenters. He has assured me the BBC are investigating swiftly and sensitively. — Lucy Frazer (@lucyfrazermp) July 9, 2023

She added, “Given the nature of the allegations, it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action. I will be kept updated.”

Victim’s Mother accused the BBC presenter of ruining her child’s life

It all started on the 19th of May when the family informed the state-run broadcaster about this BBC Presenter scandal. They said that one of their “famous” presenters paid around 35,000 Pounds over a period of three years for sexually explicit images. The Corporation claimed to launch an investigation into the matter which was headed by a cyber-crime expert.

However, it is said that the presenter stayed on air and allegedly kept sending money until the family approached The Sun.

The young person’s mother told The Sun, “All I want is for this man to stop paying my child for sexual pictures and stop him funding my child’s drug habit.”

As per The Sun’s report, when the victim’s mother found out about the alleged exchange of money for sexually explicit images, she begged BBC to make the famous presenter stop sending cash to her child. She also said that the BBC presenter destroyed her child’s life and fed his “spiralling” crack cocaine habit.

She said, “I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life — taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.”

She also added that her child was happy-go-lucky but changed to a ghost-like crack addict after the money started pouring in.

The mother further said that she saw a picture of the presenter having a video chat preparing for a “show” while in his underwear.

Despite all these claims and allegations, the Police have not received any formal referral or allegation from BBC’s side.

On the 9th of July, a Met Police spokesperson said, “The Met has received initial contact from the BBC in relation to this matter, but no formal referral or allegation has been made. We will require additional information before determining what further action should follow.”