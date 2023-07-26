On Wednesday, July 25, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons identified as Shakir, Alam and Pappu for gang-raping a girl and physically assaulting her. The accused persons also shot a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the girl and her family.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The primary accused in the case Shakir first trapped the girl in a love affair and promised her marriage. Later he abused the girl and assaulted her physically.

The accused along with his friends then took the girl to a jungle where he raped her and also allowed his friends to rape her. The accused also shot a video of the incident and used the video to blackmail her and rape her again. Later he uploaded the video and it became viral.

In the viral video, the girl can be heard crying for help. “Brother please let me wear my clothes back, please brother give me my clothes back,” she can be heard saying. One of the accused meanwhile can be heard asking the other one to hurry up and then the girl can be heard being brutally assaulted.

मणिपुर जैसी एक दिल दहलाने वाली घटना सामने आई है



"ए भैया प्लीज कपड़े पहन लेने दो, प्लीज भैया, प्लीज भैया पहन लेने दो"



शाकिर ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर किशोरी का सामुहिक दुष्कर्म किया!



मामला UP के मेरठ के किठौर थाना क्षेत्र का है



शाकिर नामक युवक ने एक किशोरी को शादी का झांसा… pic.twitter.com/iDouTlLSV9 — Neha Singh Rathore || नेहा सिंह राठौड़ (@imrowdy_rathore) July 26, 2023

The incident first came to fore after the accused person sent the video to the brother of the victim girl. As per the complaint filed by the girl, the accused and his friends threatened the girl, drugged her and raped her for 2 years.

The Meerut Police took cognizance of the event and confirmed that the girl was gang raped and that the three accused have been arrested in the case. The police also said that the video which is making rounds on the social media is three months old. “Investigations are underway based on the statement given by the victim and her medical examination. The rest of the accused will soon be arrested,” the Police said.

Reports mention that the Police have booked a total of eight persons in the case who are said to have assaulted and raped the girl. However, the police has only arrested three persons identified as Shakir, Alam and Pappu. All the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the law. Further investigations in the case are underway.

Recently, a similar dreadful case was reported from the state of Manipur where the violence is said to have erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The violence attracted massive attention after the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. The video sent shock waves across the country attracting demands of strict punishment against such heinous crime. The perpetrators were later arrested by the state police.

Also, on July 22, a disturbing video went viral on social media wherein two women were seen being stripped naked and thrashed by a frenzied mob in Malda, West Bengal. According to the news outlet, the two women were allegedly caught on suspicion of pickpocketing. They were then surrounded by a mob of angry locals who thrashed the duo black and blue.