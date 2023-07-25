On 22nd July, a 30-year-old woman named Sonam died after she fell from the third floor of the building where she lived in a live-in relationship with a man identified as Mohseen. Reportedly, Mohseen introduced himself as Rahul and lured Sonam into a relationship with him around two years ago. The incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

हापुड पुलिस द्वारा जनपद में अपराध की रोकथाम एवं वांछित अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु चलाए जा रहे अभियान के अन्तर्गत थाना हापुड नगर पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए थाने के मु0अ0सं0 533/2023 धारा 323, 306 भादवि में नामजद अभियुक्त को किया गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/NDCl1YqrFN — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) July 23, 2023

The police were informed about the incident, after which Hapur police confiscated the dead body and sent it for post-mortem. Sonam’s brother filed a complaint at Hapur City police station, based on which an FIR under Sections 323 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. In a tweet, Hapur police said they had arrested Mohseen. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Sonam, who divorced her first husband, was working as a nurse at Tilak Hospital in Hapur. She met Mohseen at the hospital and later fell in love with him. They started living together around two years ago at Anand Vihar Society. Mohseen was also married and had two children. He was not living with his mother and wife and used to meet them once in a while. Reports suggest that Mohseen was in multiple relationships before Sonam.

Sister of the victim alleged Mohseen introduced himself as Rahul. He was Muslim and physically assaulted Sonam frequently. She further alleged Mohseen killed her sister by pushing her from the second floor of the building. “He used to beat her daily. We were not aware that he was a Muslim. My sister had been living away for over four years. She called me last night and sounded sad. When I called her later, a woman named Priyanka picked up the call and informed us that she was in the hospital. She said Sonam fell from the roof, and Rahul pushed her. However, in the morning, she said Sonam fell herself. She fell on her head,” said the victim’s sister.

In the complaint, Sonam’s brother Mukul Sharma said he and her sisters Vinita and Monika were in regular touch with Sonam. She used to tell us that Mohseen physically assaulted her and demanded money. She informed Mukul that Mohseen had bought a bike using her money. When Vinita called her on the night of her death, Mohseen was beating Sonam and was shouting at her. At around 1:30 AM, Monika informed him that Sonam had died after falling from the building.

According to the FIR, Sonam called Priyanka, the daughter of the flat owner where Mohseen and Sonam were living, and informed her that Mohseen was fighting with her. She told her father, Rajpal, about the fight, after which Rajpal went to the flat. At that time, Mohseen was at another flat and returned in Rajpal’s presence. He started fighting with Sonam in front of Rajpal. Seeing the intense situation, Rajpal intervened and pulled Mohseen away from Sonam.

Mukul said, “My sister jumped from the building as she was fed up with the atrocities done by Mohseen.” He demanded strict action against Mohseen.