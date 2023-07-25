Tuesday, July 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Sonam Sharma lured into a live-in relationship by Mohseen posing as Rahul, dies...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Sonam Sharma lured into a live-in relationship by Mohseen posing as Rahul, dies after ‘falling’ from their building

Mohseen was also married and had two children. He was not living with his mother and wife and used to meet them once in a while. Reports suggest that Mohseen was in multiple relationships before Sonam.

OpIndia Staff
Mohseen posed as Rahul to lure Sonam Sharma into a live-in relationship
Sonam Sharma was rushed to the hospital after falling from a building. Mohseen was arrested based on Sonam's brother's complaint (Image: Hapur Police/ABP)
0

On 22nd July, a 30-year-old woman named Sonam died after she fell from the third floor of the building where she lived in a live-in relationship with a man identified as Mohseen. Reportedly, Mohseen introduced himself as Rahul and lured Sonam into a relationship with him around two years ago. The incident took place in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The police were informed about the incident, after which Hapur police confiscated the dead body and sent it for post-mortem. Sonam’s brother filed a complaint at Hapur City police station, based on which an FIR under Sections 323 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. In a tweet, Hapur police said they had arrested Mohseen. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Sonam, who divorced her first husband, was working as a nurse at Tilak Hospital in Hapur. She met Mohseen at the hospital and later fell in love with him. They started living together around two years ago at Anand Vihar Society. Mohseen was also married and had two children. He was not living with his mother and wife and used to meet them once in a while. Reports suggest that Mohseen was in multiple relationships before Sonam.

Sister of the victim alleged Mohseen introduced himself as Rahul. He was Muslim and physically assaulted Sonam frequently. She further alleged Mohseen killed her sister by pushing her from the second floor of the building. “He used to beat her daily. We were not aware that he was a Muslim. My sister had been living away for over four years. She called me last night and sounded sad. When I called her later, a woman named Priyanka picked up the call and informed us that she was in the hospital. She said Sonam fell from the roof, and Rahul pushed her. However, in the morning, she said Sonam fell herself. She fell on her head,” said the victim’s sister.

In the complaint, Sonam’s brother Mukul Sharma said he and her sisters Vinita and Monika were in regular touch with Sonam. She used to tell us that Mohseen physically assaulted her and demanded money. She informed Mukul that Mohseen had bought a bike using her money. When Vinita called her on the night of her death, Mohseen was beating Sonam and was shouting at her. At around 1:30 AM, Monika informed him that Sonam had died after falling from the building.

According to the FIR, Sonam called Priyanka, the daughter of the flat owner where Mohseen and Sonam were living, and informed her that Mohseen was fighting with her. She told her father, Rajpal, about the fight, after which Rajpal went to the flat. At that time, Mohseen was at another flat and returned in Rajpal’s presence. He started fighting with Sonam in front of Rajpal. Seeing the intense situation, Rajpal intervened and pulled Mohseen away from Sonam.

Mukul said, “My sister jumped from the building as she was fed up with the atrocities done by Mohseen.” He demanded strict action against Mohseen.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com