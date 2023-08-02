Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 gets an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC after 27 modifications: Masturbation, unnatural sex, alcohol, nudity and more

Actor Akshay Kumar’s controversial film OMG 2 has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as the film is set for its theatrical release on August 11. The Amit Rai directorial has got an ‘Adults Only’ that is an ‘A’ certificate. OMG 2 has been passed for release with around 27 modifications.

Alongside Akshay Kumar the also has actress Yami Gautam and actor Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. It is notable that the songs and teaser of the film OMG 2 are already out, the trailer of the film was not released yet since the censor board has cleared it. In an Instagram post, actor Akshay Kumar informed that the trailer of the controversial film will be released on August 2nd.

The censor board has asked the makers of the film to make certain changes to Akshay Kumar’s character in the film including his portrayal of Lord Shiva in the film. Now the character played by Akshay Kumar has been altered from Lord Shiva to a messenger and a devotee of the Hindu God. In addition, scenes depicting frontal nudity in scenes involving Naga Sadhus have also been modified and have been replaced with side shots. A condom advertisement has also been removed.

The film board also asked for alterations to a dialogue that goes like this: “Nandi mere bhakt… Jo agya prabhu.” Additionally, the CBFC has removed the Temple announcement that refers to women as “Bhagwan ko bhakti…mahilayein nahi dekh sakti” to “O laal shirt wale bhaiya..baba ka dhayan karte rahe.”

The dialogue “High court maza aayega” has also been cut out since it is vulgar and disparaging to the body in question. The word “Rat” was also deleted from the label of the bottle containing the rat poison on the board’s changed visuals.

It is worth noting that the CBFC modified the visuals and dialogues – “Kya hove hai…till. aap ashleel keh rahi” by removing words “Shivji ke ling, ashleelta, Shri Bhagwad Gita, reference to Upanishad, atharved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, gopiyaan, rasleela.

A dialogue from the now-modified character played by Akshay Kumar, the messenger of God, “Main… taang kyun adhaoon,” has been cut and appropriately replaced by the censor board. In addition, the board edited and replaced the scene of the Messenger of God bathing and meditating with appropriate replacement visuals. Additionally, the dialogue and visual parts of the scene where Kanti confronts a sex worker with sculptures of unnatural sex have been changed to more suitable ones.

The vulgar gestures made by the court orderly during the dialogue “Stree ki yoni…hawan kund hai” at two points and other notable alterations to the dialogue in OMG 2 are among them. The board also replaced the word ‘Haram’ with ‘Paap’.

The censor board noted that since the story is a work of fiction and place agonistic, it has changed the mentioned location to a fictional location and eliminated any overt references to any specific real-world location where it takes place.

The CBFC additionally modified the word “Ling” so that it is no longer used in isolation but rather as Shivling or Shiv, only when appropriate. The visuals of the youngster performing a sexual act have been toned down and appropriately changed in accordance with NCPCR guidelines.

With around 27 cuts and modifications and the ongoing controversy around the film’s subject as well as OMG 2’s box office clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s much-hyped Gadar 2, it will be interesting to see how the audience receives the Akshay Kumar starrer.