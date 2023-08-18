The Chinese embassy lauded the Indian Coast Guard for successfully conducting the medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama-flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 Km in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16 and 17.

The evacuation was carried out amidst challenging weather conditions and dark night.

Our heartful appreciation to @IndiaCoastGuard for the timely and professional medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen in Arabian sea off Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/e5VLzy3yQD — Embassy of The People's Republic of China in India (@China_Amb_India) August 17, 2023

“Our heartful appreciation to @IndiaCoastGuard for the timely and professional medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai,” tweeted the Chinese Embassy in India.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday received information that a crew member — Yin Weigyang — onboard the research vessel had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention. Communication was established immediately with the vessel, which was en route from China to the UAE necessary telemedicine advice was provided promptly.

“In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms,” Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms.#SAR #ArabianSea#MaritimeSafety pic.twitter.com/THG0nBZjhi — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 17, 2023

Considering the best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by CG ALH MK-III and was administered first aid. He was later transferred to the agent of the vessel for further medical management.

The swift operation undertaken by CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled saving a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to the motto “We Protect”.

