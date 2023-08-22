Tuesday, August 22, 2023
HomeNews ReportsED raids residence of Kerala CPM MLA AC Moideen in the 312 crore fraud...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

ED raids residence of Kerala CPM MLA AC Moideen in the 312 crore fraud case at the party-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank

The ED is raiding over six places linked to the MLA and others in the state under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

OpIndia Staff
ED raids residence of Kerala CPM MLA AC Moideen in bank fraud case (Source: Vartha Bharathi)
5

On Tuesday, August 22, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residence of CPM MLA AC Moideen at Wadakkancherry in Thrissur district as part of an investigation in a money laundering case linked to the Rs Rs 312 crore fraud at Karubannur Co-operative Bank, which is controlled by the ruling CPM.

Moideen, who is reportedly under ED scanner over benami assets, was a State Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government-2016-21.

The ED is raiding over six places linked to the MLA and others in the state under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED teams are being escorted by central paramilitary force personnel.

Moideen is reportedly present at his home while the 12-person team continues the raid.

According to reports, after the scam was unearthed it was revealed that Moideen, who is a senior CPI(M) leader who represents the Kunnamkulam constituency in the state Assembly, shares a close relationship with those who ran the bank.

Notably, the raids are being carried out after ED registered cases against 18 people, including director board members and staff of the popular Cooperative bank. As part of the same probe, a 75-member team had yesterday (Monday, August 21) carried out raids at the houses of the Karubannur Co-operative Bank president, secretary and other accused persons.

The scam was unearthed in Kerala in 2021. On July 14, 2021, the Irinjalakuda police registered a complaint against the accused persons. Soon after, the case was handed over to the state crime branch. There have been allegations that board members of the bank were aware of the ongoing fraud, and rampant forgery of signatures and documents was carried out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAC Moideen, kerala, CPM, CPI(M), pinarayi vijayan, ED, enforcement directorate, money laundering, karuvannur cooperative bank, fraud
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,557FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com