Wednesday, August 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: ED raids on accused persons in the 312 crore fraud case at CPM-controlled...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: ED raids on accused persons in the 312 crore fraud case at CPM-controlled Karuvannur Cooperative Bank

The scam was unearthed in Kerala in 2021. On July 14, 2021, the Irinjalakuda police registered a complaint against the accused persons.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: ED raids 5 accused in Karuvannur Bank scam case
Representational image, via Keralakaumudi
4

On Wednesday, the Kochi branch officials of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the premises of individuals accused in the Rs 312 crore fraud at Karubannur Co-operative Bank, which is controlled by the ruling CPM, as per reports.

As per reports, a 75-member team of ED has been ordered to raid the houses of the bank president, secretary and other accused persons.

The scam was unearthed in Kerala in 2021. On July 14, 2021, the Irinjalakuda police registered a complaint against the accused persons. Soon after, the case was handed over to the state crime branch. There have been allegations that board members of the bank were aware of the ongoing fraud, and rampant forgery of signatures and documents was carried out.

The bank had shown deposits worth Rs 501 crores in the year 2015-16. In the next year, the balance came down to Rs 424 crores as Rs 77 crores were withdrawn. In the year 2018, it came down to Rs 405 crores and in the year 2019-20, it further went down to Rs 340 crores. The bank had reportedly informed the court that they had only Rs 60 lakhs in cash.

As per reports, 4 of the 5 accused persons are already out on bail. Last week, the Kerala HC had ordered to stop all payments from the bank except the emergency ones. It had also asked the Vijayan government to prepare a roadmap to pay back the depositors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala scam case, Karuvannur bank, CPM scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,839FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com