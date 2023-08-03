On 31st July, an Islamic mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs talked about the inflammatory social media posts published before Nuh Jalabhishek Yatra Attack.

Details of the FIR

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of ASI Suresh Kumar under Sections 153, 153A, 295A, 298, 504, 109 and 292. ASI Kumar is posted at Nuh Cyber Cell as Station in-charge.

Source: Haryana Police

In his complaint, ASI Kumar said he monitors all types of social media posts on the internet. During social media surveillance, he came across a profile by the name of Shahid, who hid his identity on social media.

Screenshot of Shahid’s profile. It has been withheld in India. Source: Facebook

ASI Kumar said Shahid was found posting inflammatory posts on 31st August in the backdrop of the Religious Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, aiming to create communal tension. His posts were provocative and could cause enmity between two communities.

Apart from communal posts, Shahid was posting videos with derogatory songs, sexually explicit videos and inflammatory content that may cause communal tension.

Now-deleted post by Shahid. Source: BefittingFacts/Twitter

Shahid’s profile has been withheld in India. All the posts that were reported in the FIR were found to be deleted from Shahid’s profile. However, we found two posts that are still relevant to the type of content mentioned in the FIR.

Shahid shared a video insinuating violence at Agra bypass in Mewat. Source: Facebook

Sexually explicit video published by Shahid. Source: Facebook

