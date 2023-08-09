On 9th August 2023, the Gujarat High Court refused to grant an urgent hearing to so-called social activist Teesta Setalvad on her plea to quash the false evidence case against her. The case was lodged against her for allegedly fabricating evidence pertaining to the 2002 Godhra Riots case. Justice Sandeep Bhatt, a lone judge, declined to provide an expedited hearing, citing that the case was scheduled as item number 230 for the day.

Justice Bhatt said, “There is no question at all. I can’t grant an urgent hearing especially when admission matters of 2018 are still pending. You know the practice of this court no out-of-turn consideration, please. If your matter reaches today then I will hear it but if not then the shortest possible date will be given.”

Setalvad was taken into custody the day after a three-judge panel of the Supreme Court criticized her on June 24, 2022. The court was dismissing the plea filed by Zakia Jafri, the wife of Ehsan Jafri – a Congress Member of Parliament who lost his life during the 2002 Gujarat Riots. Accusations were put against her for allegedly plotting and presenting fabricated evidence to implicate high-ranking officials from the former Gujarat government in the cases linked to the 2002 riots.

In September 2022, Teesta Setalvad was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the case. She was directed to seek regular bail from the Gujarat High Court. However, on July 1, a detailed ruling by Justice Nirzar Desai, a sole judge on the Gujarat High Court bench, rejected her regular bail request. The judge’s decision was based on the concern that releasing her on bail could exacerbate communal divisions within the State. In response, Setalvad approached the Supreme Court once again to seek regular bail. On July 19, the apex court approved her request for regular bail.

The following day, a sessions court in Ahmedabad turned down her application for discharge from the case. Subsequently, she appealed to the High Court, seeking the dismissal of the case. On 3rd August 2023, Justice Samir Dave withdrew from presiding over the case. Now, the Gujarat High Court has denied an urgent listing for Teesta Setalvad in this case.