Another distressing account about how Hindus had to flee for their life during the recent Nuh violence has come to the fore. A Hindu father and son along with police personnel were being pursued by the Muslim mob as violence broke out in Nuh Chowk on 31 July. According to a report, they had to pretend to be Muslims to save themselves.

The trio had to take refuge at the house of a Muslim family who provided them with food and also kept watch outside the place so that their co-religionists do not attack the former. They handed T-shirts with Muslim symbols to both the men and a burqa to the cop so that all three could get home securely on the evening of 31 December July after the assailants had dispersed and police teams were patrolling the roads.

The residents of Sohna, property dealer Karan Singh, and his younger son Vivek travelled to Pinangwan in Nuh in order to view a parcel of land. The two were in their Fortuner when they made the decision to join the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, which was on its way to the Shiv temple in Nalhar. They had only travelled a few kilometres with the procession when the same came under assault by the Islamists.

The pair were pulled off from their vehicle and thrashed with sticks after which the former took off in a desperate attempt to survive. The inhabitants of the dwelling waved to them and assured them that they would be safe inside when they stumbled upon the property while out of breath.

15 members of a Muslim joint family lived there. There were hurried knocks on the door again a little while later. This time, it was a police official who escaped the stone-throwing horde.

The businessman revealed, “When things had settled somewhat, they gave me and my son T-shirts with Muslim symbols. The cop was given a burqa.” Unfortunately, his Fortuner had been torched by the time he returned to the SUV. His phone was also destroyed in the fire, along with all the documents he had placed inside. The father and son were taken by a police unit to their place of residence.

It is pertinent to note that while the Liberals and Islamists are attempting to shield the Muslim mob which unleashed violence against Hindus in Nuh, the plight of Hindus is evident from the fact that these individuals had to wear Tshirts with Muslim symbols and a Burqa to escape the wrath of the Muslim mob. It is also evidence of the fact that the Muslim mob was targeting Hindus specifically based on their religion. It was not mindless violence but a pre-planned attack where Hindus were being identified and targeted while Muslims were not being touched by the mob.

Nuh Violence

Violence broke out in Nuh, a Muslim-dominated area of Haryana famously called mini-Pakistan after vehicles were set on fire and stone-pelted by a large Muslim mob during a Hindu shobha yatra. Following an incident on 31 July in which stones were hurled at the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Religious Mewat Yatra, tensions exploded in Haryana’s Mewat area.

One of the vehicles in the religious parade was reportedly attacked by Islamists. The police responded by stepping in, dispersing the masses with tear gas shells and asking for reinforcements from nearby regions as both sides started throwing stones at each other. The occurrence induced a state of fear in the neighbourhood, which prompted the restriction of internet services and the implementation of Section 144.

In an organised strike, the crowd shouting “Allahu Akbar” attacked the procession and also left several devotees stranded at various sites such as Nuh shrines, the chowk, and close to the police station. However, every Hindu who ended up trapped in the temple has now been rescued and escorted back to their homes.

A fresh round of rioting broke out in Badshahpur as communal tensions that started in Nuh spread to Gurugram on 1st August. Around 200 men arrived on motorcycles and SUVs, which resulted in the vandalisation of 14 stores in Badshahpur’s main market. They also set seven establishments on fire in Gurugram’s Sector 66 locality.