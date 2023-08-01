As the communal clashes that originated in Nuh spilt over to Gurugram, a new wave of violence flared up in Badshahpur on Tuesday. Approximately 200 men arrived on motorbikes and SUVs, leading to the vandalization of 14 shops in the main market of Badshahpur. Meanwhile, in the Sector 66 area of Gurugram, the mob set fire to 7 stores.

“Law and order remain stable. Although there was a spill-over effect in Sohna from the events in Nuh yesterday, the situation was effectively brought under control by evening. We took measures such as conducting a flag march. In Gurugram, one death was reported near the Sector 57 mosque, and in Sohna, five vehicles were torched, and 2-3 shops were vandalized,” stated Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The deputy commissioner added an appeal to the public, urging them to stay indoors, go outside only for essential tasks, and not to believe in rumours.

“In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances,” the statement by Gurugram District Magistrate office said.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.