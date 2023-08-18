A Muslim model from Ranchi, named Sana Farheen, has reportedly been abused and given rape threats by her radical co-religionists for wishing her Hindu friend on his birthday.

While speaking about the matter to News18 Bihar Jharkhand, she said, “I have a friend from college, whom I have known for the past 6 years. A month ago, he had his birthday. So I put up a story, just like other normal people. I think that was my mistake.”

“The story was taken out of context and converted into obscene viral content. I am being body-shamed and slut shamed. They are giving me rape threats. I have been called a prostitute and call girl,” Sana lamented.

The model informed that her family has been doxxed and the phone number of her father has been made public by her radical co-religionists. “The picture of my Ranchi house is being posted online and my mother is not in a proper state of mind,” she added.

“My dad has received calls and is being told that his daughter has turned into a Kafir (a derogatory, dehumanising term for non-Muslims). He has been asked to vacate the house…My family is unable to handle this,” Sana recounted the horror.

She informed that the cyberbullying was started by a man named Abu Talha. “Later, 40 other people joined him on Instagram and formed a group…My photos are being shared by groups named ‘Save Muslim Girls’ and ‘Islamic World’.”

The model accused Islamic clerics in Jharkhand of threatening to issue fatwas against her. “Adam Sena” is a big Muslim group based in Ranchi. I am getting threats from them. And the abuse and harassment have not stopped,” she emphasised.

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. Earlier, actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan was attacked by Islamists for marrying a non-Muslim man and attending the Bengali festival of Durga Puja.