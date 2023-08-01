Violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, 31st July 2023, during the Jalabhishek Yatra taken out by Hindu organisations. A total of 5 people, including 2 Home Guard personnel, were killed in this violence. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

According to the latest information, on August 1, 2023, 3 bodies have been recovered from the Nagina area of Haryana. Two of the bodies have not been identified. The third body is said to be of a 34-year-old man named Shakti Saini. Shakti Saini had a sweets shop in Nagina.

Rituraj, an office-bearer of the Haryana Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), told OpIndia that the name of the deceased Shakti Saini’s father is Sompal. He was a resident of a Muslim-dominated Bhadas village. Shakti Saini used to feed his family by running a sweets shop.

Rituraj further told us that it is suspected that Shakti Saini was present at his shop during the attack. He was abducted from the shop and taken elsewhere and later killed and then the dead body was dumped at the same Badkali square around which his shop was located.

It was also reported that the village of Bhadas, where Shakti Saini was a resident, is Muslim-dominated. At the same time, Rituraj described the entire Nagina as part of Mewat and described it as Muslim-dominated. Satya Bhardwaj, another resident of Gurugram, described the situation in neighbouring Nuh as worrisome and appealed that more resources and powers should be given to the police.

OpIndia called the SHO of Nagina to confirm the matter. He said, “I’ll tell you. A case has been registered in this regard.” After this, he disconnected the phone, saying that he was very busy.