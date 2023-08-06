On 31st July, an Islamic mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. In one of the FIRs, police personnel provided details about how a mob of 150-200 rioters attacked him and his colleague with batons, sticks, stones and illegal weapons. The FIR was registered on the complaint of head constable (HC) Jitendra under Sections 148, 149, 186, 341, 353, 427, 435, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of Arms Act against Sameem, Aabid, Vakeel and others.

In his complaint, HC Jitendra said he was stationed for duty in Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra to maintain law and order at Nalhar Gate with constable Naveen. They were informed that on Nalhar-Nuh road, around 150-200 unknown rioters were stopping the vehicles, damaging them and setting them on fire. They had sticks, batons, stones and illegal weapons in their hands.

Source: Haryana Police

When HC Jitendra and constable Naveen reached there, he noticed Sameem, Aabid and Vakeel, who are residents of the Muradabaas Police Station area in Sadar Nuh, were among the rioters and pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. HC Jitendra was able to recognise them as he knew them well.

When he tried to stop the rioters, they started raising Allah-Hu-Akbar and abusing him. Rioters gave death threats to the police personnel. Rioters pelted stones at them and moved towards Nuh. Four bikes, one auto and one Santro car were burnt to ashes by the rioters.

OpIndia’s complete Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack coverage can be checked here.