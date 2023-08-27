In an incident that seems right out of a movie, a 20-year-old boy was arrested from Vadodara airport for posing as a pilot to impress his girlfriends. Police said on Saturday, 26th August, that he was released after interrogation, wherein the accused was made to send a message to his many girlfriends admitting he is not a real pilot.

20-year-old Rakshit Mangela, who hails from Vile Parle in Mumbai, wanted to become a pilot but couldn’t owing to poor financial conditions. He trained as a ground staff at a private institute in Mumbai. Mangela then donned a pilot’s uniform and told the boarding staff that he was an Air India pilot.

The staff got suspicious and informed airport security about Mangela who failed to answer questions following which he was arrested. The CISF filed a complaint against Mangela at Vadodara’s Harini police station.

He was taken to the police station and questioned there. Mangela revealed that he posed as a pilot and sent photographs to his girlfriends from inside flights, while wearing a pilot’s uniform, to impress them. Police reportedly said that Mangela had girlfriends in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Mumbai, and even the Netherlands.

“When he found out that one of his girlfriends was in Hyderabad, he reached Vadodara airport to board a flight to meet her,” the police said. No suspicious documents or information has been recovered by security officials.

After quizzing him, Mangela was told by cops to send a message to all his girlfriends saying that he is not a real pilot. He was later handed over to his family.