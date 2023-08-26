On August 22, 2023, a horrific accident took place in which a Rolls-Royce car rammed into an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Haryana’s Nuh. The oil tanker driver and his helper were killed, while the three occupants of the Rolls-Royce narrowly escaped but sustained serious injuries. Reports revealed that those who died were identified as Rampreet and Kuldeep.

One of the three people travelling in the luxury car that was cruising at a speed of over 200 kmph when it crashed into the tanker was Vikas Malu, the Kuber Group director. Malu, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram and is scheduled for surgery on Monday.

About Vikas Malu’s health condition, his lawyer RK Thakur said, “Vikas has an elbow injury and is hospitalised. He also has a problem in his spine that needs to be treated. He cannot even stand without someone’s support.”

Who is Vikas Malu

Vikas Malu is the Chief Executive and proprietor of Kuber Group. His business empire includes 45 companies in 50 different nations. According to reports, he is in charge of the group’s 12 companies activities.

The Kuber Group, founded in 1985 by Vikas Malu’s father Mul Chand Malu, initially focused on tobacco production under the brand name Kuber Khiani. Over time, it diversified to various sectors, spanning FMCG, packaging and lamination, holographic technology, poly films, real estate, and more.

Vikas Malu took over the leadership of the Kuber Group as a director in 1993. Malu recently assumed the position of director at Vardhman International Private Limited.

Vikas Malu is listed as a director for 13 Indian firms with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He now holds directorships in 14 organizations, including BLOOMING DALE RESORTS PRIVATE LIMITED.

Vikas Malu, a powerful business magnate, is also well-known for his passion for high-end automobiles. In 2021, he was featured in an interview where he talked about catapulting his brand in luxury segments.

Vikas Malu in front of his luxury car collection (source: Zee News)

Malu is quite active on social media as his interactions extend to the celebrity circles. On Instagram, Malu has as many as 15k followers. In fact, his profile picture on Instagram shows him posing with Bollywood actor Ranbir Singh and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Vikas Malu’s Instagram page

Second wife of Vikas Malu accuses him of Satish Kaushik’s murder, rape

Recently, Vikas Malu grabbed the headlines when his second wife Saanvi Malu accused him of murdering veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik. She had also recently filed a rape case against her spouse.

Notably, a day before his demise on March 9, 2023, Kaushik had participated in Holi festivities at the farmhouse of Vikas Malu. On the night of the party, the actor had chest pain and was taken to Fortis Hospital, but he died before receiving treatment.

After his death, Malu’s estranged wife Saanvi Malu accused Vikas of the actor’s murder. In fact, she had also written a letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, alleging Vikas’s involvement in the death of the actor.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “I have got a complaint registered in connection with Satish Ji’s death. He had come to my husband’s farmhouse for a party, where his health deteriorated. Some objectionable medicines have also been found in the farmhouse. Satish Ji and my husband had business connections as well. In August 2022, an argument broke out between Satish Ji and my husband, where Satish ji demanded Rs 15 crores that he had earlier given to him. But, my husband said that he will give the money in India.”

She further alleged, “When I later asked him about the money, my husband said that he borrowed the money from Satish ji, but the money went for loss during the Covid period. My husband was not in the mood to return the money, he even said that he will use blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik. That’s why I have brought this angle to the police for fair investigation.”

However, when she was summoned by the Delhi Police to record her statement in connection with the case, she refused to cooperate in the investigation until the investigating inspector with “suspicious role” was changed.

The woman’s lawyer Rajendra Chhabra had told the media then, “The woman had made rape allegations against her husband Vikas Malu, and it was the same inspector investigating the case. But, he was removed from the investigation for allegedly tampering with the evidence. Now, again after the complaint of my client, the same inspector has been appointed for investigation, which is surprising,” she added.

After his wife levelled accusations of his involvement in the death of veteran actor Satish Kaushik, the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu alleged that his name is being used in “wrong light”.

Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi Kaushik had also reacted strongly to the allegations and refuted the claims of financial transactions. She also asked Vikas Malu’s wife to withdraw the case.

The Rolls Royce crash

On August 22, 2023, Vikas Malu, the Director and proprietor of Kuber Group, sustained injuries following a collision between the Rolls-Royce he was travelling in and a tanker. The incident occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The police said that on the highway, the Rolls-Royce unexpectedly surged forward, surpassing the other vehicles in the convoy ahead before ultimately colliding with a tanker that was taking a U-turn. Vikas Malu, accompanied by a woman named Divya and their driver, was inside the Rolls-Royce. Although all of them were successfully rescued, the car subsequently ignited in flames.

Notably, the oil tanker driver and his helper were killed in the accident. Senior police officials have indicated that the initial investigation suggests the responsibility rests with the driver of the Rolls-Royce, which was part of a 14-vehicle convoy.

Notably, after the incident, his attorney RK Thakur said that Vikas Malu was deemed unfit to operate the vehicle, and therefore, his driver Tasbir was driving the vehicle. Thakur contended that maintaining a slow speed on an expressway is “more dangerous.” Nevertheless, he also clarified that Malu had not given any specific instructions to the driver regarding driving at a faster or slower pace.