On Tuesday (26 September), TV actress Jigyasa Singh shared an Instagram story to dispel rumours about her ‘death in an accident’. In her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of some YouTube videos that were floating rumours that the TV actress Singh had passed away.

The headlines of the YouTube videos included in the screenshot said ‘Thapki pyaar ki actress passed away | Last video’ and ‘Actress Thapki has passed away-Shocking News’. Apart from the screenshot in the story, Jigyasa also clarified her well-being and urged everyone to refrain from spreading fake news.

(Instagram story of TV actress Jigyasa Singh)

Through her story, she said, “Who are these people spreading this? (laugh emoji) Guys, I am alive! MIRACLE MIRACLE! Stop spreading this fake news on fake channels.”

Notably, Jigyasa Sinha is a TV actress who rose to fame for her role in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’. Her performance in the show was adored by audiences, however, the show went off-air in 2017. She briefly returned for the show’s second season but stepped away from the TV industry citing health concerns. Afterward, she was replaced by Prachi Bansal.

Back then, speaking to E-Times, she shed light on her decision to leave the show Thapki Pyaar Ki. She said, “I decided to take a break because I have been struggling with some health issues for the past four to five months. I assumed that all the tiredness and restlessness were a result of a hectic shooting schedule. However, after a few tests, I got to know that I had developed a few problems because of continuous shooting. It took a toll on my health.”

She added that it was a tough decision for her but she had to prioritise her health.

While speaking with a media portal – India Forums, she lambasted Youtubers who spread such fake news. She asserted that she would file a police complaint in this matter and take strict action against them.

She said, “I’ve received some videos, and my parents have shown them to me too. No, no, I’m perfectly fine, and I don’t understand why anyone would spread such a rumour. I want to file a police complaint and take strict action against these people.”