Wednesday, September 27, 2023
HomeNews Reports“Guys, I am Alive”: ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ fame TV actress Jigyasa Singh slams YouTubers...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

“Guys, I am Alive”: ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’ fame TV actress Jigyasa Singh slams YouTubers for spreading her death rumours

Apart from dispelling romours about her death, Jigyasa Singh also asserted that she would file a police complaint in this matter and take strict action against them.

OpIndia Staff
TV actress Jigyasa Singh dispels rumours about her death, asserts to take action against fake news spreading Youtubers
TV actress Jigyasa Singh dispels rumours about her death, asserts to take action against fake news spreading Youtubers (Image Source - India TV)
11

On Tuesday (26 September), TV actress Jigyasa Singh shared an Instagram story to dispel rumours about her ‘death in an accident’. In her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of some YouTube videos that were floating rumours that the TV actress Singh had passed away. 

The headlines of the YouTube videos included in the screenshot said ‘Thapki pyaar ki actress passed away | Last video’ and ‘Actress Thapki has passed away-Shocking News’. Apart from the screenshot in the story, Jigyasa also clarified her well-being and urged everyone to refrain from spreading fake news.

(Instagram story of TV actress Jigyasa Singh)

Through her story, she said, “Who are these people spreading this? (laugh emoji) Guys, I am alive! MIRACLE MIRACLE! Stop spreading this fake news on fake channels.” 

Notably, Jigyasa Sinha is a TV actress who rose to fame for her role in ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’. Her performance in the show was adored by audiences, however, the show went off-air in 2017. She briefly returned for the show’s second season but stepped away from the TV industry citing health concerns. Afterward, she was replaced by Prachi Bansal.

Back then, speaking to E-Times, she shed light on her decision to leave the show Thapki Pyaar Ki. She said,  “I decided to take a break because I have been struggling with some health issues for the past four to five months. I assumed that all the tiredness and restlessness were a result of a hectic shooting schedule. However, after a few tests, I got to know that I had developed a few problems because of continuous shooting. It took a toll on my health.”

She added that it was a tough decision for her but she had to prioritise her health. 

While speaking with a media portal – India Forums, she lambasted Youtubers who spread such fake news. She asserted that she would file a police complaint in this matter and take strict action against them. 

She said, “I’ve received some videos, and my parents have shown them to me too. No, no, I’m perfectly fine, and I don’t understand why anyone would spread such a rumour. I want to file a police complaint and take strict action against these people.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who got the Thyagraj stadium vacated to walk her dog, faces compulsory retirement over track record

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Md Afzaal injured in a police encounter after a minor Hindu girl attempted to commit suicide after being harassed by him during Ganesh...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Reports biased, ideological agenda’: EAM Jaishankar’s befitting response to The Caravan contributor on India’s position on democracy indices

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am not the son of a fodder thief, I will not bow down’: Another case registered against Manish Kashyap, Bihar govt suspends 5...

OpIndia Staff -

Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam film ‘2018 – Everyone Is A Hero’ to be India’s official entry to Oscars 2024

OpIndia Staff -

Saket Gokhale asks for details on Urban Naxals: Here’s how he should inquire about it to TMC ally and INDI alliance partner Congress

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Pannu issues threats through recorded call, says cricket world cup will be ‘world terror cup’, ‘advises’ to shut down embassy in Canada

OpIndia Staff -

‘Ontario very permissive of organised crime, violence and extremism’: EAM Jaishankar slams Canada, takes a dig at Five Eyes nations and FBI

ANI -

Eradicate Sanatana Dharma comment: Supreme Court refuses to issue notice to Udhayanidhi Stalin and others on fresh PIL, tags it with existing cases

OpIndia Staff -

Ilhan Omar, with links to terrorists, supports Canada’s baseless allegation against India, asks US govt to answer if India has killed Khalistanis in the...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,530FollowersFollow
29,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com