Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFraudulent visa agents in Delhi helping people get visas on forged documents, British High Commission...
News Reports
Updated:

Fraudulent visa agents in Delhi helping people get visas on forged documents, British High Commission writes to Delhi Police

"The British High Commission in New Delhi said that it has identified fraudulent visa agents that operate in and around Delhi, assisting customers in Haryana, Gujarat and the Punjab

ANI
9

The British High Commission has written to Delhi Police informing them about fraudulent visa agents who operate in and around Delhi and have been assisting customers in Haryana, Gujarat and Punjab to obtain visas on forged documents, said the police on Friday. 

A case has been registered in the matter, the police added. 

“The British High Commission in New Delhi has identified fraudulent visa agents that operate in and around Delhi, assisting customers in Haryana, Gujarat and the Punjab. It is thought this agent is connected as part of a wider organised criminal network. In an attempt to facilitate visa applicants to the UK, the known agents and associates are suspected of providing counterfeit and forged documents to the British High Commission in New Delhi,” said Andrew Longley, Third Secretary (Immigration) Immigration Enforcement International, British Deputy High Commission in the complaint. 

“A detailed analysis has so far uncovered two main agents who have submitted at least 164 visa applications, using eight different credit cards, to the British High Commission in New Delhi. 107 visa applications are known to contain counterfeit and forged supporting documents,” it added. 

The British High Commission also has conveyed to the Delhi Police that they have personal details of the alleged perpetrators and their contact details.

“The details that have been shared are being looked into. The investigation has been started. We have registered an FIR on relevant sections at Chanakyapuri police station. We are verifying the data from our teams on the ground and accordingly, action will be taken as per the course of law,” said the police.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com