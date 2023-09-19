Tuesday, September 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi: Security increased outside Canadian High Commission following Justin Trudeau's remarks on Khalistani terrorist Hardeep...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Security increased outside Canadian High Commission following Justin Trudeau’s remarks on Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay was summoned today to the South Block, the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs.

ANI
Canadian High Commission (Image Source: Wikipedia)
3

Amid the tensions between India and Canada, the security of the Canada High Commission here was increased on Tuesday. Several personnel of the Central Reserve Police and Delhi Police were deployed outside the Canadian High Commission.

This comes moments after India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat to India in a reciprocal move to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat.

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay was summoned today to the South Block, the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said today. It added, “The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities”.

Meanwhile, India rejected the “absurd and motivated” claims made by the Canadian Prime Minister about New Delhi playing a role in the June killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” said the MEA in an official statement.

“Allegations of the Indian government’s “involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated” the statement said.
It added, “Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected”. The statement said India is a democratic polity with a strong commitment to the rule of law.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern,” the MEA statement said.

The release states that Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements and that remains a matter of deep concern.

“The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new” read the release.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Monday said an Indian diplomat in Canada had been expelled, over allegations of the country’s involvement in the killing of the Khalistani leader Nijjar.

“We see this possible breach of sovereignty as completely unacceptable, and so, that is also why we’re coming (out) with this information (of the expulsion of the Indian diplomat) today,” Joly said at a news conference.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, CBC News reported.

Nijjar, who was wanted in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared “absconder” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Earlier on Monday, speaking in a debate in the Canadian Parliament, Canadian PM Trudeau claimed his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

“Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said. He stated that the involvement of a foreign hand or government in the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada was unacceptable.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves,” Trudeau added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTrudeau Khalistan; Trudeau Nijjar; India Canada
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Old Parliament building to be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’: PM Modi

ANI -

Know who was Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar whose murder Justin Trudeau is blaming on India

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, for whom Trudeau is destroying relations with India, was denied citizenship by Canada’s previous governments multiple times

OpIndia Staff -

As Canadian PM Trudeau openly supports Khalistani terrorists against India, read how his father Pierre Trudeau had shielded Kanishka bombing mastermind Talwinder Parmar

Anurag -

Absolute bat shit, insane behaviour: Canadians lambast Justin Trudeau after he expells top Indian diplomat, accuses Indian agencies of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar

OpIndia Staff -

‘Massacre of thousands of Muslims’: While TNM denies Hyderabad genocide of Hindus KTR threatens to move censor board against ‘Razakar’ movie

OpIndia Staff -

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu next? Not killed by ‘Indian agents’, but Pakistan: What some in Intelligence believe might be fallout of Justin Trudeau’s shenanigans

Nupur J Sharma -

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after Justin Trudeau’s diplomatic fiasco, expels Canadian diplomat

OpIndia Staff -

History is written by those who can edit Wikipedia, losers got lot of time: Elon Musk, Israeli PM Netanyahu slam the ‘free encyclopedia’

OpIndia Staff -

DMK Treasurer and MP TR Baalu schools Udhayanidhi Stalin in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, advises him to exercise caution

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com