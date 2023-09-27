Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Khalistani terrorist Pannu issues threats through recorded call, says cricket world cup will be ‘world terror cup’, ‘advises’ to shut down embassy in Canada

The SFI leader also issued threats to Indian diplomats in Canada, especially Sanjay Verma, High Commissioner of India to Canada. The Khalistani terror group 'advised' India to shut down its mission in Ottawa and recall the envoy posted there.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu
Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Image Source: NDTV
3

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened the ICC Cricket World Cup, especially the match to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on October 5. He said that there will be no World Cricket Cup on October 5, it will be the start of the World Terror Cup.

Many people in India received a call from a UK phone number +44 7418 343648 wherein a prerecorded audio message by the terrorist was played. In the newly issued threat message, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “On Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination, we are going to use ballot against your bullet. We are going to use the vote against your violence. This October, it will not be the World Cricket Cup. It will be the beginning of the World Terror Cup. The message is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council.”

The threat message added, “India and the Modi regime have insulted Prime Minister Trudeau. Modi regime, it is advisable that you shut down your embassy in Ottawa and bring back your ambassador Verma. This advice is from the Canadians and this advice is from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the SFJ general council. We are going to hold Modi and Ambassador Verma accountable for disrespecting Prime Minister Trudeau. It’s very wise to bring back Verma and shut down the Ottawa embassy.”

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul was one of the persons who have received the pre-recorded call, which seems to have been made using an IP-Calling facility.

It is notable that since the death of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, Khalistani groups have been accusing India, a claim now supported by the Canadian govt. The Khallistanis have put up posters in Canada calling for the assassination of heads of Indian missions in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Recently, such posters put up in front of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey were removed.

On September 23, National Investigation Agency (NIA) confiscated the properties of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Sector 15 C Chandigarh. As per reports, the investigation agency has issued a new dossier on the Khalistani terrorist that will be shared with the investigation agencies in other countries. As per the new dossier, Pannun wants to create Khalistan and divide India into multiple parts. There are 16 cases registered against him in different states.

As per the NIA dossier, there are 16 cases registered against him in different states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The dossier noted that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was born in February 1967. His family had migrated from Pakistan to Amritsar in Khankot village in 1947. He is an attorney at law in the US and runs a firm. His organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is a secessionist group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan. He was declared a terrorist under UAPA in July 2020.

