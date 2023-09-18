Monday, September 18, 2023
Telangana: Shadab rapes girl twice at a hospital in Hyderabad, arrested after he manages to escape

Shabad worked at the hospital canteen and was introduced to the girl by the security guard, whom the victim knew beforehand.

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (September 17), the Telangana police arrested a man named Mohammed Shabad in connection to the rape of a 19-year-old girl at the ESI hospital in the Sanathnagar area of Hyderabad.

As per reports, the victim went to the hospital after her brother was admitted there on September 6 this year. Shabad worked at the hospital canteen and was introduced to the girl by the security guard, whom the victim knew beforehand.

A police official told The Times of India, “He (security guard) introduced her to the accused saying that the latter worked in the canteen and she could reach out to him for any help.”

While the victim was en route to the 5th floor of the hospital from the canteen, Shadab stopped the victim from boarding the lift. Later, he forcibly took the victim to the second floor and raped her. Shadab then took her to the blood sample collection room and violated her again.

“First, he proposed to marry her just outside the elevator and insisted that she give him her phone number. When she refused, he took her to some isolated place on the same floor and sexually abused her. When the girl started screaming, he allegedly dragged her to the blood sample collection room and raped her again,” a police official informed.

The 19-year-old was able to escape and notify her brother and the hospital authorities. But Shadab was able to flee the hospital premises. The administration of the ESI hospital later filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police.

The cops traced the culprit and nabbed him on Sunday (September 17). He was booked under Section 376 and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Searched termshyderabad hospital rape case, shadab hospital rape arrest, ESI hospital in the Sanathnagar area of Hyderabad.
