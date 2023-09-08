Majid Freeman, the terror-linked ‘Muslim activist’ who had instigated violence against Hindus in England’s Leicester city attended the festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami organized by the Hindu community on Thursday, September 7 in the city and termed the event a Hindu extremist event. He claimed that the flags of the Hindu activist organization Bajrang Dal were waived at the event and asked the Leicester police to remove the flags.

“Far right Hindu nationalist ‘Bajrang Dal’ flag being waved in Spinney Hill Park in #Leicester during a Hindu celebration. Why are such flags being waved at local Hindu celebrations?”, a Muslim ‘activist’ who is known to harbour problematic and extremist Islamic views tweeted adding that the police confirmed that the flags were of the Bajrang Dal organization using the internet search engine.

Freeman also attempted to spread fake news by claiming that the Hindu flags bearing photos of Hindu deities belonged to the Hindu organization named Bajrang Dal. “Flags of extremist organization Bajrang Dal are being raised in the Hindu festival. This is in Spinney Hill Park. This is where the troubles took place last year. I even told the police but the flags have still not been removed,” the Islamist activist could be heard saying in the video.

Instigating violence yet again by branding innocent Hindus as extremists, Freeman also asked the Leicester city police to take action against the flag and claimed that the police had confirmed that the Hindu flags raised at the event belonged to the Bajrang Dal organization.

Bajrang Dal has no flag, Majid spreading fake information: VHP

OpIndia talked to the National Spokesperson of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vinod Bansal who confirmed that Majid Freeman was spreading fake news by claiming that the Hindu flags raised at the celebration belonged to Bajrang Dal. “Bajrang Dal has no specific, defined flag. There’s no flag registered in the name of the organization,” he said.

Bansal also added that by spreading fake information, propagandists like Freeman were also influencing the local police there against the Hindus. “This should stop,” he said.

“Massive propaganda is being spread against Hindus outside India. Such people are also influencing police organizations and framing hate against Hindus. Firstly, Bajrang Dal is not an extremist organization and is not restricted on banned in any part of the world. Secondly, the flag used in the event is not of Bajrang Dal. The police should take strict action against people like Majid for spreading fake news,” Bansal said while exclusively talking to OpIndia.

Further, the VHP leader stated that Hindu celebrations are incomplete without Hindu flags which are saffron in color. “Saffron flags are identities of Hindus not only Bajrang Dal. Bajrang Dal is proud of these flags, no doubt but the organization has no specific flag registered in its name,” he reiterated.

Incident showcases Islamists’ deep hatred for Hindus

Bansal meanwhile also opined that Islamists have deep hate for Bajrang Dal. “For a moment even if we consider that this flag is that of the Bajrang Dal organization, what problem do these people see in it? It was a Hindu festival, the saffron flag is the identity of Hindus and as I said before, Bajrang Dal is not banned in any part of the world. These people have deep have deep hate for Hindus and this incident is the first-hand proof of it,” he said.

Majid meanwhile also shared a statement by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) published on August 14 this year. The statement blatantly called the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu militant group and also a violent Hindu supremacist group.

The statement targeted Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal and claimed that “these organizations in India have a long history of killing Muslims, calling for Muslim genocide, and leading violent processions which devolve into attacks on mosques and Muslim homes.”

The statement was issued on August 14 as Hindu flags were raised in the city on the occasion of India’s Independence Day event. The Council also informed the police about the event and had forced them to take action against the event. “When people wave Bajrang Dal flags, these constitute explicit threats to Muslim Americans,” the statement had said in an attempt to spread hate against Hindus abroad. IAMC is the US-based advocacy organization of Indian American Muslims.

Bajrang Dal is not banned; See no problem in raising saffron flag

As confirmed to OpIndia by VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, the flag raised in the Krishna Janmashtami celebration is not of the Bajrang Dal. It is just a normal saffron flag with a photograph of the Hindu deity on it. The flag represents the Hindu community and does not belong to any specific organization. Even if it was Bajrang Dal’s flag, no problem should arise in the eyes of the law as the organization is not banned or restricted globally nor is it some extremist organization.

Bajrang Dal is a Hindu organization that stands as one of the few active-on-ground solutions to atrocities committed against Hindus. The members of Bajrang Dal to date have actively exposed several incidents of forced conversion in India and have saved the Hindu people, especially the women whose lives were deceptively, and deliberately destroyed at the hands of Islamists.

VHP National Social Media Head, Rakesh Pandey also confirmed that the flags used by Hindus during the Janmashtami celebration had nothing to do with Bajrang Dal. He also confirmed that Freeman was spreading fake news by influencing the city police against Hindu organizations.

Majid Freeman and IAMC have links to terrorist organizations like ISIS, Al Queda

Bajrang Dal is not an extremist organization. In fact, terrorist organizations are the ones to which Islamists like Majid Freeman and organizations like IAMC are linked to. It was reported earlier by OpIndia, how Majid Freeman, a radical Islamist extended and continues to extend his unwavering support to terrorist organizations like ISIS and Al Queda. It was also learned that Freeman has links to the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamist terrorist organization banned by India.

Majid has, essentially, encouraged European Muslims to “do jihad in Syria,” and has promoted “tributes” to the late Al Qaeda terrorist Anwar Al-Awlaki. He has expressed his support for Pakistani terrorists Aafia Siddique and Oliver Bridgeman, an ISIS terrorist.

Also, the IAMC who called Bajrang Dal a ‘militants’ organization, itself has links to several terrorist organizations. Rasheed Ahmed, the executive director of the group has links with banned terror organizations such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and has a long history of lobbying against India.

IAMC founder Shaik Ubaid and member Abdul Malik Mujahid have headed the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. According to DisInfo Lab, ICNA has established links with Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

IAMC had also been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It had also been slapped with the UAPA in 2021. IAMC had recently extended support to the wrestlers’ protest and under that garb, had also whitewashed terrorist Yasin Malik.

As reported earlier, both Majid and IAMC have a history of spreading anti-India and fake information, especially against Hindus. They have links to various terrorist organizations and don’t leave a chance to spread hatred and violence against India and Hindus.

Majid dog whistled against Hindus last year in Leicester

Last year, Majid Freeman instigated violence in the city of Leicester where Muslim mobs went on a rampage against the Hindu community following the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28. The armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their residences in the vicinity. Later during the protest organized by Hindus, a Muslim mob pelted stones and glass bottles at Hindus and also desecrated Hindu flags.

Majid Freeman is a local Leicester Muslim “activist” who is known to harbor problematic and extremist Islamic views. It was reported that Freeman played a key role in spreading fake information and instigating the Muslim mob to launch an attack on Hindu homes and religious places. Amid the violence, he lied about the Quran being desecrated in Leicester, insinuating that the Hindus had committed this act. He also claimed that a mob of 30+ Hindus had chased and assaulted a Muslim teenager. However, no evidence for the same was provided for investigation.

Later in September that year, he repeated his lie claiming that a Muslim boy had been targeted and attacked by Muslims in the city. However, the Leicester police had responded to Majid saying that such an incident had not happened.

Majid later confessed to several incidents saying that he had been spreading false information amid the violence. The Leicester police also then opened no investigation against Majid Freeman in the anti-Hindu violence.

Freeman trying to incite violence amid Janmashtami?

In the given case, it seems that Majid Freeman is again trying to incite violence by making fake claims amid a simple Hindu festive celebration. Freeman influencing the police personnel negatively against Hindu organizations showcases anything but Islamist hatred against Hindu celebrations and organizations. The Leicester city police, however, refused to take any action based on the complaint of Freeman and said that they were permitted to only monitor the festival.

People like Freeman and organizations like IAMC should instead be interrogated and their intentions should be investigated given their links to terrorist organizations. Freeman deliberately instigated the violence last year as reported earlier. Even today, he had nothing to do with the Hindu celebrations but had been to the Janmashtami celebration as if only to stalk and keep watch on the activities of local Hindus. People like Freeman are not just ‘activists’ as they claim but are dangerous given the concerns revolving around maintaining religious harmony all over the world.