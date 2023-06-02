Rahul Gandhi in USA: Hudson University, Sunita Vishwanath and the dangerous Islamist, George Soros and anti-India links. A deep-dive analysis

Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day USA tour, where he spoke at the National Press Club, Stanford University and also, to ‘think tanks’, allegedly discussing relations between India and USA. The Hudson University tweeted images of Rahul Gandhi in deep conversation with these “think tanks”. The event of Rahul Gandhi where he is talking at Hudson University, seated alongside Sunita Vishwanath is now being widely discussed.

Hudson was honored to host @RahulGandhi to discuss the state of US-India relations and further cooperation between both nations. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fIUJhS4ooX — Hudson Institute (@HudsonInstitute) June 1, 2023

This image led to substantial speculation and conversation about the nature of the discussion being held by Rahul Gandhi and the links of the program to Islamists, anti-India elements and George Soros.

Rahul Gandhi in USA at a meeting with ‘think tanks’

Seated next to Rahul Gandhi in this image is Sunita Vishwanath. USA based organisation HinduACTion tweeted the image saying, “Just wow!! Sunita Vishwanath, a Soros proxy, who works for one of the most anti-India orgs in the US that co-hosts events with radical orgs like ICNA and CAIR is part of @RahulGandhi’s inner circle. Is he just ignorant or is the future of India this bleak that the leader of the Opposition has been compromised to this degree? @sampitroda“.

Just wow!! Sunita Vishwanath, a Soros proxy, who works for one of the most anti-India orgs in the US that co-hosts events with radical orgs like ICNA and CAIR is part of @RahulGandhi’s inner circle.

Is he just ignorant or is the future of India this bleak that the leader of the… pic.twitter.com/xH6VRJDX4F — HinduACTion (@HinduACT) June 1, 2023

There were several tweets after the Hudson University tweeted which spoke about the nefarious designs of Sunita Vishwanath and the fact that she was sharing the platform closely with Rahul Gandhi, who, on this trip, has whitewashed the Muslim League and spread vicious lies against India.

Sunita Vishwanath is the co-founder of a US-based organisation called “Hindus for Human Rights” which has spread lies and propaganda mainly against Hindus, allied with Islamists and has ties to George Soros.

Hindus for Human Rights and its active involvement in anti-India propaganda – George Soros, IAMC, Dismantling Global Hindutva and more

Investigating Info-warfare and Psy-war OSINT Disinfo Lab had conducted an investigation revealing that the ‘Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR)’ had been promoting the misleading narrative of ‘Hindu Vs Hindutva’. The same organisation was also seen endorsing the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ event.

As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA).

As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

“The AJA comprises of Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh and Christian groups, among others. They include the Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), a progressive Hindu group that opposes Hindutva; the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC); and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI),” the article read.

According to Disinfo Lab, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, Sunita Vishwanath, also runs an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation. Earlier, OpIndia reported in detail how George Soros had been fuelling a dangerous anti-India narrative through media and ‘civil society.’

The web of anti-India propaganda, as researched by DisinfoLab

Interestingly, Sunita Vishwanath, who was pictured alongside Rahul Gandhi, had tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens”, she had said. It is pertinent to note that even during this USA trip, Rahul Gandhi endorsed dangerous lies and propaganda against CAA and NRC, which led to anti-Hindu riots in 2020 in India.

HfHR’s founding member Raju also heads EKTA. It is an associate organization of IAMC. The sole purpose was to have Hindus on the panel to project that the Hindus, in general, were against Hindutva. Interestingly, HfHR ran Facebook ads to promote previous USCIRF reports.

The George Soros factor: Connecting Sunita Vishwanath and Rahul Gandhi

As mentioned in the brief above, the co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights, Sunita Vishwanath, who has now been pictured with Rahul Gandhi, also runs an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by the Soros Open Society Foundation.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilization.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Soros pledged to fund a university project to battle the erosion of civil society in a world increasingly ruled by “would-be and actual dictators” and climate change.

Soros also claimed that the “biggest and most frightening setback” was in India, as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “creating a Hindu nationalist state.”

He had claimed, “The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship”.

George Soros, through his Open Society Foundation, which started its operations in India first in 1999 by offering scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian institutions, Soros has made great strides in creating disorder within India. In the name of running philanthropic activities, the left-wing international organisation led by Soros has begun to spread its tentacles across the country by his active support to anti-India elements operating inside India.

In the last few decades, George Soros has time and again has shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him comprising of NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

Regarding his philanthropy work, Soros’s OSF grasped a stronghold in India during the Obama regime. Ever since its entry into India, OSF has tried to interlope in the internal affairs of the nation through the vast and interconnected network of organisations funded by George Soros. These organisations play a vital role in manipulating the original narrative and take the help of the judiciary and media to hinder the national interest.

In 2008, the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) joined hands with Omidyar Network, the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Google.org to launch their 17 million SONG fund to boost investment. Together with other networks, Soros has provided extensive grants to media running into millions to manipulate political narratives.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

Recently, George Soros had also commented on the Adani row post the Hindenburg report, which Rahul Gandhi had taken up vociferously to target the Modi government and even PM Modi personally, essentially revealing that the campaign against Adani could have been fuelled by George Soros himself, in an attempt to bring PM Modi down.

However, it does not end here, the ties between Congress and Soros go deeper, who is widely known for his anti-India views. On 31 October 2022, a person named Salil Shetty joined Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Harthikote in Karnataka. Salil Shetty is the global vice president of Open Society Foundations founded by George Soros. In its regular update on the Yatra on its website, Congress wrote, “Yatris commenced their journey from Harthikote this morning. Walking alongside Shri Gandhi, among others, were two social and human rights activists. Salil Shetty, previous Secretary General of Amnesty International. Also, Nikhil Dey of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, an organisation known for its work in helping bring about the ‘Right to Information Act’.”

Before becoming VP of Open Society Foundation, Shetty was secretary general of Amnesty International, another left-wing organisation known for its anti-India activities. Shetty’s involvement in India does not end with Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier he was seen in several events against the Modi government.

From anti-CAA protests, which led to anti-Hindu Delhi riots (and the false propaganda used was again endorsed by Rahul Gandhi in his trip to USA this time) to farmers protest, which was hijacked by Khalistanis and also led to rampant violence, rapes and murders, Shetty was involved everywhere – the Soros man who walked with Rahul Gandhi.

If one notices, every trope that has been furthered by Sunita Vishwanath, who now sits with Rahul Gandhi and Salil Shetty, who walked with Rahul Gandhi, has been furthered and endorsed by Rahul Gandhi himself and the Congress party. From differentiating between Hinduism and Hindutva and using that trope to demonise Hindus to the Adani fiasco, anti-CAA propaganda, farmers protest, Indian democracy and more.

If the links between Congress and George Soros were being speculated about before, with this picture from the USA trip emerging, the speculations that Congress party is working in tandem with George Soros’ agenda have only deepened.

Sunita Vishwanath, Rahul Gandhi and IAMC – an Islamist organisations linked to terrorists

As per Disinfo Lab, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by two Islamist advocacy groups named Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI). Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA). IAMC is of particular interest in this equation since the Islamist organisation is linked to terrorists and has also spread canards in India.

Rasheed Ahmed is the executive director of the Indian American Muslim Council, Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), a radical Islamist group that has alleged links with banned terror organizations such as the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and has a long history of lobbying against India.

The IAMC is a Jamat-e-Islami-backed lobbyist organisation claiming to be a rights advocacy group. In the past, it had reportedly collaborated with and even paid money to various groups in the USA to get India blacklisted by the USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom). A detailed report by Disinfo Lab has exposed its links with the terror outfit Jamat-e-Islami.

IAMC founder Shaik Ubaid and member Abdul Malik Mujahid have headed the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan. According to DisInfo Lab, ICNA has established links with Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Rasheed Ahmed, who heads the IAMC currently, was the former executive director of the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). IMANA’s Director of Operations is Zahid Mahmood, an ex-Pak Navy official.

IAMC had been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It had also been slapped with the UAPA in 2021.

IAMC had recently extended support to the wrestlers’ protest and under that garb, had also whitewashed terrorist Yasin Malik, who could not potentially get the death penalty and has been convicted in a court of law for terrorism and Aysha Renna, who is a rabid Islamist and had participated in the anti-CAA violence of 2019 and 2020.

Recently, IAMC had ssued a statement condemning the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. In the statement, IAMC claimed that the defamation case against Gandhi was designed to harass and intimidate him. The organisation called his disqualification a “grave injustice and clear manifestation of the ruling party’s desperation to maintain its hold on power, decimate the opposition, and silence dissenting voices.” They then proceeded to demonise India using this lie, which we have seen Rahul Gandhi also do repeatedly, including in his current trip to the USA.

In fact, only 2 weeks ago on the 15th of May, the US State Department released a contentious report, decrying the supposed lack of religious freedom in India based on falsified and misleading data sourced from Christian evangelist groups and radical Islamist outfits. The 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom has been published by the Office of International Religious Freedom under the State dept. It was then revealed that the report placed reliance on organisations such as the Federation of Indian Christian Organization in North America (FIACONA), United Christian Forum, Open Doors USA, Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI), International Christian Concern and Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) to allege atrocities on religious minorities in the country.

A detailed report on the nefarious anti-India activity of all these organisations can be read here, however, it is pertinent to note that the report which was spearheaded by IAMC was also supported by the opposition parties in India. In fact, the tropes about minorities under attack and religious freedom being denied in India is one of the cornerstones of Rahul Gandhi’s attack against India and PM Modi.

What makes this agenda far more sinister is the fact that IAMC seems to be involved in Rahul Gandhi’s USA trip as well.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to speak at Javits Centre in New York and the US-based IOC is working extensively to make it a successful meeting. However, a certain registration form that is being circulated on social media has raised eyebrows. In the said form, which has now been closed for registration, the list of persons whom people can contact for more information has raised concerns as it contains the names of people who have alleged links to anti-India activities. List of people and mosques that have called for the registration are Tazeem Ansari and Niaz Khan of Masjid Al-WALI/MCNJ North Edison Woodbridge TWP NJ, Jaweed Syed, Habeeb Siddiqui and Mir Quadri of Masjid MCMC South Edison/Piscataway / East Brunswick NJ, Mohammed Aslam and Minhaj Khan of ISCJ/MCGP South Brunswick/ Kendall Park/Princeton NJ, Aquil Mohammed and Nazeer Syed of Masjid Sadar Sayreville/Old Bridge NJ and Shaheen Khateeb and Hashir Qazi of (Darul Islah) Teaneck NJ.

All the names mentioned in the form, urging Muslims to attend the 4th June event have problematic antecedents. For example, MCNJ is led by Imaam Jawad Ahmed, Project Director of Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) who is of Pakistani origin. Notably, ICNA is a radical Islamist organisation that has connections to Jamaat-e-Islami of Pakistan. They have glorified Islamic terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin for his views on separating Kashmir from India. Not to forget, his sons were removed from government offices in 2021. Furthermore, his son Syed Shakeel Yousuf was arrested by the security agencies in India in a terror funding case in 2018. Salahuddin also had links with Mehraj-ud-Din, a suspect in the Kandahar plane hijack in 1999.

Another name, Mohammed Aslam, who is a member of the Muslim Center of Greater Princeton (MCGP), a close partner of ICNA. The Twitter user highlighted that fronts like Justice For All operate under ICNA. Recently, OpIndia reported how ICNA was propagating Islam in prisons in the US and converting prisoners. Furthermore, they were found running fundraisers for distributing Islamic literature, hijab, and other Islamic items in the prison. ICNA is consistently indulged in anti-India activities and often posts anti-Hindu and anti-India statements on social media.

(A detailed analysis of all the names mentioned in the form can be read here).

But one name is specifically of interest in this article. Minhaj Khan. According to DisinfoLab, Khan is linked to the anti-India lobbying group Indian American Muslim Council or IAMC.

It is therefore evident that the event of Rahul Gandhi in the USA has deep links to George Soros, IAMC and other Islamist, leftist organisations that spread anti-Hindu, anti-India propaganda on a regular basis.