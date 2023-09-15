Friday, September 15, 2023
Scrub Typhus kills 5 in Odisha’s Bargarh district, govt asks for increased surveillance and tests

5 dead in Odisha's Bargarh district due to Scrub Typhus
Scrub Typhus mites, images via Dainik Bhaskar and Vydehi Institute
1

The Odisha Government has asked district health authorities to increase the surveillance for seasonal upsurge of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis in the state. This came in the wake of five deaths reported recently from Bargarh District, according to an official statement from Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.  

Health and Family Welfare Department has given the directions to all the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers, Director, Capital Hospital Bhubaneswar and the Director, RGH, Rourkela.

“Scrub typhus and Leptospirosis cases are being reported from most of the districts across the state. So intensive surveillance system for early diagnosis need to be strengthened to ensure timely treatment for prevention and management of Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis,” read the statement.  

Health Department has asked the district health authorities to ensure the availability of tests in DPHL by procurement and supply of required test kits, sensitize doctors to advise the tests in case of PUO, increase public awareness and early diagnosis along with Increased surveillance,” added the statement.  

The department also has asked the authorities to use appropriate antibiotics and an adequate stock of drugs.

“All deaths due to these diseases should be investigated and necessary containment measures to be taken, Data pertaining to such diseases should be shared with SSU in the prescribed format regularly,” said the health department in the directions to the health authorities of different districts of the state.

Scrub typhus, also known as bush typhus, is a disease caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) .

