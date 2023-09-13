Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNews Reports12-hour security 'situation' at G20 luxury hotel over suspected 'equipment' inside a bag that...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

12-hour security ‘situation’ at G20 luxury hotel over suspected ‘equipment’ inside a bag that Chinese diplomats refused to get scanned: Report

Subsequently, a tense standoff ensued as the Chinese team members declined to unzip their bags or subject them to scanning for content inspection. This 12-hour impasse reportedly concluded only when the Chinese team members consented to dispatch the bags to the Chinese embassy.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese delegation staying at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi was checked for suspicious equipment in a bag.
Chinese delegation staying at Hotel Taj Palace in Delhi ad a suspicious bag. Hotel Taj Palace in the image. Image Source: Hindustan Times
1

On Thursday, 7th September 2023, merely two days before Delhi hosted the monumental G20 Summit 2023, an unconventional diplomatic incident transpired at a luxury hotel in the nation’s capital, housing the Chinese G20 delegation.

The episode commenced when security personnel at the Hotel Taj Palace reportedly became aware of the unusually large size of the bags belonging to a member of the Chinese delegation. The Chinese delegation prevented attempts by Indian security personnel to check the bag, allegedly containing some ‘equipment’, for 12 hours before agreeing to take the bag to the Chinese embassy.

According to a report by Times of India’s Raj Shekhar Jha, initially, the security personnel permitted the baggage to proceed, adhering to diplomatic protocols as the baggage was marked as diplomatic. However, while conducting a room inspection, a staff member at the hotel raised concerns about suspicious equipment within the bag, quickly escalating the situation as the message reached higher authorities. The superior authorities present in the hotel subsequently instructed the Chinese diplomatic delegation to subject the luggage to a thorough scanning process.

Subsequently, a tense standoff ensued as the Chinese team members declined to unzip their bags or subject them to scanning for content inspection. This 12-hour impasse reportedly concluded only when the Chinese team members consented to dispatch the bags to the Chinese embassy.

The Chinese delegation made another unusual request, seeking a private network instead of using the hotel’s internet connection, which was subsequently denied by the hotel staff. The mystery surrounding the Chinese suitcase persisted until the resolution, with hotel sources confirming that Chinese security officials agreed to remove the item from the hotel premises and transport it to their embassy. Notably, the President of Brazil, who will host the next G20 summit, was also staying at the same hotel.

Sources within the security operations at the Hotel Taj Palace confirmed that Chinese security personnel resisted the request for equipment inspection, while the Indian security team remained steadfast in their insistence on the check. “A three-member security team stood guard outside the room for approximately 12 hours, after which a Chinese security official indicated they would transport the bags to their embassy,” a source revealed. In regard to the equipment, senior officials stated that it could not be definitively ascertained whether they were surveillance devices as there was no opportunity to inspect the equipment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsG20 hotel chinese, Brazil President Delhi Hotel, Chinese embassy Delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘She had limited value, just give $11,000’: Seattle cop heard joking after speeding police car kills Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: 108 persecuted Hindus from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan given Indian citizenship by MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad

OpIndia Staff -

‘Monu Manesar has been arrested by Rajasthan Police to appease Muslim vote bank, we stand with him’: VHP

OpIndia Staff -

‘Enrol in Class 12 to know Sanatan Dharma and Hinduism are same’: Annamalai lashes out at Udhayanidhi Stalin and others over Hinduphobic remarks

OpIndia Staff -

Ukraine President Zelenskyy threatens Western countries: If you stop weapons supply, millions of Ukrainians living in your countries may go violent

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Vaccine War’ trailer: Vivek Agnihotri film depicts the commitment of Indian scientists to developing Covaxin amid a negative campaign

OpIndia Staff -

AAP leader Raghav Chadha refers to Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as a “small leader”, says remarks by ‘small leader’ can’t be official stand...

OpIndia Staff -

10 highlights of the Delhi G20 Summit: The Delhi Declaration, Biofuel Alliance, India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and more

OpIndia Staff -

Surat: Muslim mob brutally thrashes Hindu youth, vandalises his house for celebrating India’s victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

OpIndia Staff -

Oversold tickets, no crowd management, mass molestation: Music concert of AR Rahman turns into a nightmare. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,941FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com