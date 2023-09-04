Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsVikram Lander successfully performs another soft landing on the Moon, undergoes 'hop' experiment
News Reports
Updated:

Vikram Lander successfully performs another soft landing on the Moon, undergoes ‘hop’ experiment

In a tweet, ISRO wrote, "Vikram soft-landed on the moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, and landed safely at a 30–40 cm distance."

OpIndia Staff
Vikram Lander soft-landed on moon once again
On command, Vikram Lander elevated itself to more than 40 cm and soft-landed 30-40 cm away from the initial position (Image: India Posts)
5

On 4th August, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Vikram Lander had exceeded its mission objectives as it landed again on the moon’s surface after elevating itself by 40 centimeters and traveling to another location nearby.

In a tweet, ISRO wrote, “Vikram soft-landed on the moon, again! Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, and landed safely at a 30–40 cm distance.”

“Importance?: This ‘kick-start’ enthuses future sample return and human missions! All systems performed normally and are healthy. Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully after the experiment,” ISRO added.

As per ISRO’s statement, the command station sent a command to fire the engines, resulting in an elevation of around 40 cm, as expected. The Lander landed at a distance of 30-40 cm away from its original position. Such experiments hold utmost importance as they kick-started future sample returns and human missions that India hopes to achieve in the next decade. All the systems in Vikram Lander performed nominally and are healthy. After the experiment, the Deployed Ramp, ChaSTE and ILSA were folded back and redeployed successfully.

Chandrayaan-3 soft-landed on the south pole of the Moon on 23rd August. Currently, Vikram Lander and Rover are in sleep mode. Initially, ISRO expected that the Lander and the rover would last up to one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 Earth days. However, recent developments indicate that ISRO has been trying to help the Lander and rover survive the harsh moon night that lasts 14-odd days. If it succeeds, the payload can continue to perform scientific experiments for another lunar day. Notably, during the lunar night, the temperature falls below -200 degrees Celsius, and the system can get jammed due to freezing temperatures.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,004FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com