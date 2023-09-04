The countdown for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has begun and preparations are in full swing. In view of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow i.e. Tuesday (5 September) at his residence.

As per media reports, Ram Mandir will be on the agenda during the meeting between the two senior leaders. Additionally, several other prominent UP leaders may also accompany the Chief Minister to the meeting.

Subsequently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to invite PM Modi to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. It is pertinent to note that the tentative inaugural dates have been kept around 21-23 January and these dates have been reportedly conveyed to the Prime Minister.

The trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai said, “The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates, 21, 22, and 23 of January have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries.”

He stated that the main event would be completely non-political and political leaders would be invited assuming they have the intention to come.

He added, “The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the program nor any public meeting.”

Rai further stated that the Temple Trust is planning to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders of 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony who will be accommodated in the big monasteries of Ayodhya. A list of such saints is being prepared by the temple trust. Afterward, an invitation letter will be sent to them with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he added.

Notably, these 25,000 saints are said to be different from the 10,000 “special guests” who will attend the consecration ceremony inside the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi.

The trust intends to offer free food to devotees attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya for approximately one month. As per Rai, the trust is prepared to provide meals for 75,000 to 100,000 people every day for the whole of January.

A temple trust member Anil Misra said, “The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is in full swing.”

In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is reportedly getting ready to welcome the devotees for the festival and arranging for stay and food. The trust is marking 375 families to host the devotees in the festival. As per the report, every family will host 2-3 devotees.

Additionally, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is making separate plans regarding the inauguration of the Ramlala temple. VHP functionaries believe that all those people who gave financial assistance to the temple should be included in one way or the other. However since a limited number of people could be allowed to go there on the first day, they are planning to livestream the inauguration of Ramlala temple in major temples across the country so that everyone can participate in this mega program.

It is said that VHP has identified about one thousand major temples in the country where live streaming will be done during the inauguration ceremony.

Remarkably, more than 15 crore people participated directly or indirectly in the Ram Mandir movement. Similarly, more than 60 crore people donated according to their devotion under the Ram Mandir Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan.