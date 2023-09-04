Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWith the inauguration of Ram Mandir on the agenda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

With the inauguration of Ram Mandir on the agenda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi tomorrow

In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities. 

OpIndia Staff
UP CM will reportedly meet PM Modi tomorrow, Ram Mandir on agenda
UP CM will reportedly meet PM Modi tomorrow and Ram Mandir will be the agenda of the meeting (Image Source - India TV)
2

The countdown for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has begun and preparations are in full swing. In view of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow i.e. Tuesday (5 September) at his residence.

As per media reports, Ram Mandir will be on the agenda during the meeting between the two senior leaders. Additionally, several other prominent UP leaders may also accompany the Chief Minister to the meeting. 

Subsequently, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to invite PM Modi to the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir. It is pertinent to note that the tentative inaugural dates have been kept around 21-23 January and these dates have been reportedly conveyed to the Prime Minister. 

The trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai said, “The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates, 21, 22, and 23 of January have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries.”  

He stated that the main event would be completely non-political and political leaders would be invited assuming they have the intention to come. 

He added, “The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the program nor any public meeting.” 

Rai further stated that the Temple Trust is planning to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders of 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony who will be accommodated in the big monasteries of Ayodhya. A list of such saints is being prepared by the temple trust. Afterward, an invitation letter will be sent to them with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he added. 

Notably, these 25,000 saints are said to be different from the 10,000 “special guests” who will attend the consecration ceremony inside the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi. 

The trust intends to offer free food to devotees attending the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya for approximately one month. As per Rai, the trust is prepared to provide meals for 75,000 to 100,000 people every day for the whole of January.

A temple trust member Anil Misra said, “The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is in full swing.” 

In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities. 

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is reportedly getting ready to welcome the devotees for the festival and arranging for stay and food. The trust is marking 375 families to host the devotees in the festival. As per the report, every family will host 2-3 devotees.

Additionally, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is making separate plans regarding the inauguration of the Ramlala temple. VHP functionaries believe that all those people who gave financial assistance to the temple should be included in one way or the other. However since a limited number of people could be allowed to go there on the first day, they are planning to livestream the inauguration of Ramlala temple in major temples across the country so that everyone can participate in this mega program. 

It is said that VHP has identified about one thousand major temples in the country where live streaming will be done during the inauguration ceremony. 

Remarkably, more than 15 crore people participated directly or indirectly in the Ram Mandir movement. Similarly, more than 60 crore people donated according to their devotion under the Ram Mandir Samarpan Nidhi Abhiyan. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsYogi Modi, Ram Lalla Viraajmaan, Ayodhya Temple inauguration
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Article 370 hearing: SC asks Akbar Lone who raised ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans in J&K assembly to file affidavit affirming allegiance to India’s Constitution

OpIndia Staff -

Congress President’s son Priyank Kharge comes out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments about eradicating Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -

Udhaynidhi Stalin should be declared the leadership face of the I.N.D.I. alliance, at least he is clear and honest about his priorities

Sanghamitra -

Uttar Pradesh: Anas Ansari arrested for issuing death threat to Bagheshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab police issues alert against fake social media profiles to honeytrap locals, releases list of 8 profiles using Indian names and fake pics of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Brothers Ismail and Armaan revert to Sanatana Dharma years after being abandoned by their Muslim father, the duo was raised by their...

OpIndia Staff -

Indonesia denies issuing joint statement with US Defence Secretary as claimed by the Pentagon, says it seeks friendship with Russia and China

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Kunal Purohit: Not just the latest fake news-riddled oped in Foreign Policy, this ‘freelance journalist’ has a history of propagating anti-Hindu, anti-India lies

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab police raids 297 hideouts of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa’s close aides, incriminating material seized

ANI -

Periyar is a criminal, should be put in lunatic asylum: Read what Jawaharlal Nehru said about DMK’s revered political icon Periyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,004FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com