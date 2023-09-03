Former Zimbabwe captain and a leading allrounder of his time, Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. Streak was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same over the past few years. Streak’s wife Nadine shared the news of the cricketer’s unfortunate demise via a Facebook post.

Sharing the news, Nadine Streak wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Heath Streak made his debut for Zimbabwe in 1993 and represented his country till 2005. He played 65 Tests taking 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs. In One Day Internationals, Streak picked up 239 wickets and scored 2,943 runs. He also captained the Zimbabwe national side in 21 Tests and 68 ODIs.

Known for his outswing bowling, Streak was one of the leading allrounders in the world with his hard-hitting batting lower down the order bailing out Zimbabwe on several occasions. Streak also represented his country in 3 World Cups.

Heath Streak is the only Zimbabwe cricketer to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs, and the only one from the country to score 2000 runs and claim 200 wickets in ODIs.

Following his playing career, Streak went into coaching taking charge of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh among others.