Sunday, September 3, 2023
HomeSportsCricketZimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak passes away at the age of 49
Cricket
Updated:

Zimbabwean cricket legend Heath Streak passes away at the age of 49

Streak was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same over the past few years.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Economic Times
0

Former Zimbabwe captain and a leading allrounder of his time, Heath Streak has passed away at the age of 49. Streak was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same over the past few years. Streak’s wife Nadine shared the news of the cricketer’s unfortunate demise via a Facebook post.

Sharing the news, Nadine Streak wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

Heath Streak made his debut for Zimbabwe in 1993 and represented his country till 2005. He played 65 Tests taking 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs. In One Day Internationals, Streak picked up 239 wickets and scored 2,943 runs. He also captained the Zimbabwe national side in 21 Tests and 68 ODIs.

Known for his outswing bowling, Streak was one of the leading allrounders in the world with his hard-hitting batting lower down the order bailing out Zimbabwe on several occasions. Streak also represented his country in 3 World Cups.

Heath Streak is the only Zimbabwe cricketer to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs, and the only one from the country to score 2000 runs and claim 200 wickets in ODIs.

Following his playing career, Streak went into coaching taking charge of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh among others.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
651,550FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com