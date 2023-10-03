Sunday, October 22, 2023
UP: 20 years after embezzlement of Rs 170, court sentences 3 retired officials in Pilibhit to 4-year jail terms and Rs 16000 fine

It is notable that the Home Guard, Suraj, in whose name the embezzlement of Rs 170 took place, has already passed away.

The case is regarding an incident from 2003. Representational Image Source: File Photos
On Saturday, 21st October, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (First), Amit Yadav, delivered a 4-year prison sentence to three former officers involved in an embezzlement case dating back to 2003 under Puranpur Police Station, Pilibhit. The individuals, who had retired prior to the resolution of the case, were found guilty of misappropriating Rs 170.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the investigation was conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) following government directives, ultimately resulting in a fine of Rs 16,000 imposed on the offenders in addition to imprisonment.

Three officials from the Pilibhit zone have been found guilty of fabricating a payment to a home guard for a two-day period, despite the guard’s absence. Among the convicted individuals is a retired officer from the Puranpur block, along with a company commander and a platoon commander. It is notable that the Home Guard, Suraj, has already passed away.

Suraj Prasad, a Home Guard assigned to night duty at Ghungchai, was reported absent from his duties on 10th September, 2003, by Munshi Rajaram of the outpost in the General Diary (GD). Suraj returned to duty on the 13th of September 2003, and the entry of his return was also noted in the General Diary. Based on these records, it was deduced that Suraj was absent from 10th September to 12th September 2003.

The September muster roll, prepared by Platoon Commander Chuni Lal, indicated the absence of the Home Guard only on September 11, with records showing the guard’s presence on the 10th and 12th of September. Company Commander Abdul Nafees endorsed the muster roll with his signature before submitting it to Puranpur Block Officer Roshan Lal Verma. Subsequently, the document was forwarded to the district commandant for payment.

Consequently, the home guard was paid Rs 2465 for 29 working days. Suraj, the home guard, received Rs 170 for two days, despite his absence on September 10 and 12. In light of these findings, the court found Suraj, Chunni Lal, Abdul Nafees, and Roshan Lal Verma guilty, handing down jail sentences and imposing a fine of Rs 16,000 on each of them. Suraj has already died. The three others will now face the jail term.

