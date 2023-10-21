On 20th October, Australia and Pakistan locked horns in a crucial World Cup encounter in the Indian city of Bengaluru. Australia eventually emerged victorious by 62 runs thanks to a huge opening partnership between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Not just on the ground, Australia won off the ground as well with their fans winning hearts in the stands.

During the course of the match, an Australian fan could be heard loudly chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the stands, warming the hearts of Indian fans around him.

The gesture by the Australian fan was widely appreciated on the ground, as well as on social media by the Indian fans.

An Australian fan chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay'.



– Video of the day! 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/v5tuOxrJ6v — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2023

This is not the first time that an Australian fan has won hearts in the stands during the ongoing World Cup. Earlier, during the match against Sri Lanka, Australian fans could also be seen chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

In the actual match itself, Australia posted a huge total of 367/9 in their 50 overs on the back of centuries by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. In response, Pakistan could only score 305 before being bowled out in 45.3 overs. Leg spinner Adam Zampa starred for Australia picking up 4 wickets with the ball including the prized scalps of captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan.