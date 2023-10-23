On Monday, October 23, a video went viral on social media showing a broad daylight theft in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In an incident that happened on Friday, October 20, two bike-borne thieves smashed the window of a parked BMW car and stole Rs 13.75 lakh from inside the car.

The theft that happened in broad daylight, depicting the lack of fear of law and order in the Congress-ruled state, was captured by a surveillance camera, which has now gone viral on social media.

Two men break a BMW car window to rob Rs 13.75 lakh cash. Incident took place sub-registrar's office in #Sompura, #Sarjapur. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2Htrwqwlek — Pranjal (@Pranjaltweets_) October 23, 2023

In the video, a man in a brown checked shirt and jeans is seen smashing the window of a BMW X5 car and gaining access while his accomplice, who appears in a white shirt, waits on a motorcycle. The miscreant who broke the window then slips into the car and takes out two bags containing the money. He then gets on the motorcycle and the duo then flee the scene with the money.

From the video, it appears as if the miscreants were aware of the cash lying in the car.

Surprisingly, on the other side of the car, you can see some locals standing only a few meters away from the car, waiting for public transport, but still nobody notices the robbery happening.

According to the Times Now, the incident reportedly took place near the sub-registrar’s office in Sompura, Sarjapur. The car belonged to Babu, a resident of Anekal Taluk in Bengaluru.

After the video of the incident went viral, a case was filed at the Sarjapur Police Station and the police are on the lookout for the accused.