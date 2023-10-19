On Thursday (18th October) Senior BRS leader K Kavitha responded sharply to Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks indicating the former’s family influence in the Telangana Government. In a caustic response directed towards the Congress general secretary, K Kavitha said, “Those sitting in glass houses shouldn’t be throwing stones at others.”

BRS leader K Kavitha is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She was responding to Vadra’s statement which hinted that the chief minister’s family is connected to three of Telangana’s ministers.

Taking a jibe at Vadra, the BRS leader said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra herself belongs to a family of politicians. “Priyanka Gandhi, who is the great-great-granddaughter of Motilal Nehru, great-granddaughter of Jawahar Lal Nehru, granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, and daughter of Rajiv Gandhi is talking about family politics,” she said.

“This is the funniest thing I have heard in the election campaign. They should not be sitting in glass houses and throwing stones at others,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in Telangana. During a protest on Wednesday (17th October), Vadra stated that although the people of Telangana had hopes for social justice, three of the state’s ministers had connections to the chief minister. She went on to say that only three ministers in the state government were from the backward classes, despite the fact that these groups made up half of the population.

Further, taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, K Kavitha said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Telangana. He has accused the Telangana government of corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in a couple of projects. The scriptwriters are misguiding him. Rahul Gandhi does not need to worry about the people of Telangana. We know how to run our state by ourselves. We are the number one state in the country, in terms of per capita income, in terms of paddy production and irrigation projects,” she said.

This is after Rahul Gandhi also commented on the family of the BRS leader. “The whole control of Telangana state is in the hands of one family and corruption is highest in the state in the country,” Gandhi was quoted as saying in a rally in Telangana’s Bhupalpally. Meanwhile, Vadra said that the KCR government in Telangana was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a remote control.

MLC and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha is at the parliamentary constituency to commemorate Bathukamma amongst the locals. Voting in Telangana is scheduled for 30th November. The votes will be counted on 3rd December.