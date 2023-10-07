On Wednesday night (4th October), a 19-year-old drunk youth, identified as Ritesh Kumar, urinated on a retired professor and his wife when they were aboard the Sampark Kranti Express. The train was en route to Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi.

As per reports, the victims were identified as Dr GN Khare, and his wife, Usha Khare. They are both senior citizens. The incident unfolded in coach B-3 of the train no. 12447 when Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Qutub Vihar, boarded the train at Mahoba and took seat number 63.

Witnesses say he was heavily drunk and began urinating on the seats and the couple. Despite pleas from the victims, Ritesh continued his offensive act. Dr GN Khare, the former head of BHU’s orthopaedics department, and his wife Usha Khare, who were seated in lower berths 57 and 60, were left in a state of shock.

Accused was taken into custody

The victim expressed his disbelief, saying, “Our journey to the national capital was supposed to be peaceful, but never in our dreams we had thought that somebody would literally urinate on us.”

Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) Basruddin Khan reported the incident to authorities in Jhansi after removing Ritesh Kumar from the coach. He was subsequently taken into custody at Jhansi railway station.

Ravindra Kaushik, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jhansi station in-charge, stated, “Ritesh Kumar was arrested under Section 145 of the Railways Act, for allegedly being drunk and a nuisance to others.” This section was considered bailable, and Ritesh was released after furnishing a personal bond.

Ritesh Kumar was granted bail

Onboard TTE Basruddin Khan immediately called housekeeping staff to sanitize the coach, as the incident left the area wet and stinky. Khan later filed a memo with the RPF Jhansi about the incident, leading to further legal action against Ritesh.

Manoj Singh, PRO of Jhansi division, North Central Railway, confirmed, “The accused Ritesh was booked under Railway Act 145 (drunkenness or nuisance).” RPF SHO Jhansi confirmed that the accused was granted bail, as the section was only for drunkenness.

Passengers aboard the Sampark Kranti Express were shocked and disgusted by the incident, highlighting the need for increased awareness and security measures to prevent such behaviour on Indian railways.