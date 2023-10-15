The Iraqi Parliament has given a call for the activation of the Arab Defence Treaty against Israel in response to its relentless onslaught against the Gaza Strip, Iranian state-run media PressTV reported on 15th October (Sunday). Israel is bombing Hamas sites in Gaza and preparing for a ground invasion in retaliation to the horrific terror attack by Hamas on 7 October. While most of the world has condemned Hamas for the attack, several Islamic nations are supporting Hamas and blaming Israel for the terror attack on Israel.

A statement was released after the Saturday session which was held on the Israeli aggression against Gaza. As per the statement, Iraqi lawmakers condemned the “brutal practices and crimes committed by the Zionist occupation forces against the Palestinian people.” Notably, Zionist is pejoratively used by many Arab nations for the Jewish-majority nation, Israel.

The Iraqi lawmakers also gave a renewed call for the Arab League to hold an emergency session and condemn Israeli aggression against Gaza. They asked to create open corridors so that humanitarian, medical and food aid could be delivered to Gaza.

As per media reports, the Iraqi legislators further asserted that efforts have to be made to “activate the League’s Charter considering that any attack on a member is an attack on the Arab countries, activate the Joint Arab Defence Treaty, and address the free world to stand by the Palestinian people, in addition to calling on the United Nations to prevent the killing and deportation of the Palestinian people.”

The decision of the Iraqi Parliament calling for the activation of the Arab Defence Treaty has brought back the often-overlooked regional security pact into the limelight.

Arab Defence Treaty

Notably, the Treaty of Joint Defence and Economic Co-operation of the League of Arab States was adopted in 1950. It was a result of the collective aspirations of several Arab nations. Its primary objective was to promote collective defence against external aggression. This echoed the principles of mutual security and cooperation among member states.

Similar to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), the activation of this treaty would lead to a coordinated military response by member states, including the provision of troops, equipment, and logistical support.

The Arab Defence Treaty has been in existence for over seven decades but it has been used on limited occasions and has remained largely untested. Grounded in a Pan-Arab ideology, the treaty had more influence in the mid-20th century than it has today.

In 1961, the treaty saw some development in the form of a proposal for the Joint Arab Command (JAC). It was designed to establish a unified military command for the Arab League.

More than practical military utility, the treaty holds more symbolic significance. Further, the Joint Defence Council of the Arab League is one of the key institutions within the Arab League. It was established under the terms of the Joint Defence and Economic Cooperation Treaty of 1950.

Just like the European Union (EU), the Arab League does not maintain a standing military force.

However, during the 2007 summit, leaders of the Arab League made the decision to reactivate their joint defence efforts and create a peacekeeping force. This force would be deployed to various regions, including South Lebanon, Darfur, and Iraq, among others. Later, in 2015, an in-principle agreement was achieved among member states to create a joint military force.

Meanwhile, the Arab League, formally known as the League of Arab States, is a regional organisation that was founded in Cairo in 1945 with six initial members. Now, it has 22 member states from North Africa, West Asia, and parts of East Africa.

The primary objective of the Arab League is to enhance relations between member states, coordinate collaboration, safeguard their independence and sovereignty. It also address shared concerns and interests.

Israel Hamas war

However, apart from the non-arab World and China, major countries of the world have extended their support to Israel in the wake of Hamas terrorist attack.

On 7th October, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through various means, overwhelming the Iron Dome with 5,000 rockets in a matter of few minutes. They also abducted hostages and took them to Gaza. Israel’s Military forensic teams during the forensic analysis of victims of Hamas terrorist attack found multiple signs of torture, rape, and other atrocities. Speaking to reporters, a reserve warrant officer identified only by her first name of Avigayil said, “We’ve seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded.”



In a counterattack on Hamas by Israeli forces, more than 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been reportedly killed in the Israel-Hamas war. Under the Operation Swords of Iron, Israel launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza, restricting power and water supply and blocking essential goods from entering the region. Over 400,000 Gaza residents have been evacuated so far. Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel. Two batches of Indians have already been rescued, with over 200 people in each back.