Saturday, October 14, 2023
Updated:

Amid Israel-Hamas war, Modi govt evacuates second batch of 235 Indians from Tel Aviv under ‘Operation Ajay’

As many as 447 Indian nationals, who were stranded amid the raging Israel-Hamas war have been brought back to India under 'Operation Ajay'.

ANI
Second batch of Indian nationals reach New Delhi from Tel Aviv, image via X/ MEA India
A second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv in Israel, under Operation Ajay, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

The evacuated Indian nationals were welcomed by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, at the airport. He welcomed Indian nationals with a handshake and folded hands.

People were seen hugging and embracing their families and relatives as they arrived back in New Delhi with a feeling of relief but minds full of ordeal.
“Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Israel’s Tel Aviv,” posted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X, on Friday-Saturday intervening night. The passengers were mainly those who were staying and working in Israel.

They applauded the government of India for the initiative and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, before the second flight flew from Tel Aviv, an Indian passenger Ashish Kumar said, “I am going to India. Here, I am a post-doctoral student, at Agriculture Research Organisation. The situation in central Israel is quite normal, not like the Gaza border, Beersheba and nearby regions”.

“I think this is a very good initiative of the Indian government. I had seen only European countries evacuating their citizens. So, I appreciate the government for this,” he added. Wagesh Dwiwedi, another passenger also appreciated the initiative and recalled the tenure of former Minister Sushma Swaraj.

“I work as a visiting scientist at ARO. The situation is tense here because of the bombarding, and it will get even more serious. So, that’s why we are leaving. Everyone is scared at home. Operation Ajay is a very positive step and I really appreciate it. The government has been carrying out such missions since the time of Sushma Swaraj,” he said.

On Friday, the first flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 Indian passengers landed in Delhi. Those who were evacuated after being stranded in Israel thanked the Indian government for bringing them back.

Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ were also seen by the passengers on the first flight, according to a video shared by a passenger. Earlier on Thursday, Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla said that the Indian Embassy in Israel is working to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals in war-torn Israel and informed that under “Operation Ajay” the embassy will help Indians who want to return to India.

“Operation Ajay” was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday. The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited the 24/7 control room set up in New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay.

He said India continues to monitor the situation in Israel and provide necessary information and assistance. He further said the government is always committed to the safety of Indians abroad.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

