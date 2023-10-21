A Kerala-based clothing firm that provides the Israeli police with uniforms has announced it would not take orders from Israel until peace is restored. This decision of the apparel company came amid the ongoing Israeli military operations against Hamas in Gaza in retaliation to the horrific terror attack by Hamas on Israel on 7 October. The owner of the business has cited moral grounds for his decision, accusing Israel of atrocities on Palestinians in Gaza. This company is situated in Kannur district of Kerala.

The Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited’s Thomas Olickal stated the company has decided not to accept any fresh orders from the Israel police force until the conflict in Gaza is resolved. The classy light blue uniform shirts for the Israel police force are produced by Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited in Kerala’s Kannur district.

Thomas Olickal said, “We have been making uniforms for the Israeli police since 2015. The Hamas attack, killing civilians cannot be accepted. Similarly, the revenge by Israel also cannot be accepted. Denying food and water to over 25 lakh people, bombing hospitals, killing innocent women and children and all cannot be accepted at all. We want the war to end and the peace to prevail.”

It is notable that now it has been proven that it was a failed rocket fired into Israel from Gaza that fell on a Gaza hospital, but the owner of the garment company is still blaming Israel for the same. Initially, Hamas had claimed that the hospital was hit by an Israeli air strike and over 500 people died. But later it was found that a rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad had failed and hit the parking lot of the hospital, and the actual number of casualties was much less.

Thomas Olickal added, “We request everyone to stop the war. The Israel force will not be short of uniforms because of our decision. But this is a moral decision. The bombing of the hospitals cannot be accepted. We have decided not to take further orders temporarily.”

He further stated that his company will respect current contracts by international agreements, but will not accept new orders until the conflict is over. He said, “In a year we make up to one lakh shirts for Israeli policemen. We also make shirts and jackets for the Israeli Jail Police. About 30,000 to 50,000 shirts and jackets are sent for the jail police in a year.” He also said that last week after the war broke out, the company was informed by Israel that an extra supply of uniforms would be needed.

Maryan Apparel Pvt Limited, which was founded in 2006 in the Kerala state-run Kinfra Park here, specialises in the uniforms of army troops, police officials, security officers, and health care professionals from all over the world. It also provides school uniforms, supermarket employee outfits, physicians’ jackets, coveralls, business attire, and other items.

Israel Hamas War

On 7th October, Hamas terrorists entered Israel using motor gliders, boats, and trucks, targeting civilians and Israeli soldiers. Since then, Hamas has taken over 300 people hostage. In response, Israel has launched counterattacks on the Islamic terrorists, vowing to dismantle their infrastructure.

The truth of the alleged attack on a hospital in Gaza

Amidst the ongoing violence, reports of a devastating explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip emerged. Palestinians and several Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, were quick to point fingers at Israel, accusing them of deliberately targeting the medical facility.

The Kerala-based company has also cited the attack on the hospital as the reason to break the clothing supply chain of Israeli forces. Media houses like Al Jazeera, the Iranian channel Press TV, and the likes of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair ran propaganda being pushed by Hamas, claiming it was an Israeli rocket.

Later, multiple proofs appeared making it clear that Israel did not attack the hospital. It was revealed that the rocket that fell on the hospital was not shot by Israel but by an Iran-backed terrorist organisation, Islamic Jihad, that operates from Gaza.