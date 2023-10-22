On Saturday (21st October), Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan from his self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom. Upon his return, Nawaz Sharif addressed his supporters at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. During his speech, Nawaz Sharif said that Bill Clinton had offered $5 billion to him for not conducting nuclear tests in 1999. Nawaz Sharif was talking about the achievements of his tenure when he recalled how he rejected a $5 Billion offer from the then-US President.

Nawaz Sharif, 73, has returned home in a special flight from Dubai after ending his four-year exile in the UK to lead his party and seek a record fourth term in the general elections likely to be held in January 2024.

Sharif arrived in Lahore, considered a stronghold of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party. He said, “I am meeting you today after many years, but my relationship of love with you people remains the same. There is no difference in this relationship. I’m proud of the love I see in your eyes.”

Sharif recalled heavy pressure from foreign governments in 1998 when Pakistan wanted to respond to India’s nuclear tests. He said, “There will be a record in the Foreign Office that Clinton offered me $5 billion. It happened in 1999. I could have been offered $1 billion too. But I was born on Pakistani soil and that did not allow me to accept what was against Pakistan’s interest.”

He targeted his main rival Imran Khan during the speech and said, “If there was another individual in my position, could he have said this in front of the American president? However, we gave a befitting reply to India’s nuclear tests by conducting our own.”

The leader of the PML-N expressed deep concern about the current dire state of the country, yet simultaneously pledged to steer Pakistan back onto the path of progress. Shehbaz Sharif, his younger brother, held the position of Prime Minister from 2022 until earlier this year, when the Parliament was dissolved, and a caretaker Prime Minister assumed office before the general elections.

The leader of the PML-N ascended to power for the 3rd time in 2013, and initially, it appeared likely that he would be 3rd time lucky and become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to serve a full term. However, as his relationship with the influential Pakistan Army worsened, Nawaz Sharif was removed from his position on corruption allegations, paving the way for Imran Khan.

Following years of trials and numerous convictions, Nawaz Sharif eventually left the country on medical grounds. Despite court orders for his surrender, the former Prime Minister evaded arrest until the Pakistan Army got fed up with his successor Imran Khan, leading to the ascent of Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif to power.