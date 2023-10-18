On 18th October (Wednesday), Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar for his ‘preposterous’ statements on India’s stand on the terrorist attack that took place on 7th October in Israel. Taking to X, he asserted that terrorism should be condemned in all its forms. He added that it is a pity that senior politician like Sharad Pawar who had assumed several key positions in various governments has a “casual view” on issues relating to terrorism.

He tweeted, “It is very disturbing when a senior leader like Sharad Pawar makes preposterous statements on India’s stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India’s Defence Minister as well as a Chief Minister many times has such a casual view of issues relating to terror.”

It is very disturbing when a senior leader like @PawarSpeaks ji makes preposterous statements on India's stand on a terror attack in Israel. The menace of terrorism has to be condemned in all forms, in any part of the world. It is a pity that a person who has been India's Defence…

Further in his post, Goyal slammed NCP Chief Sharad Pawar pointing out that he was part of the UPA government which didn’t act tough on terror attacks that killed innocent Indians. He also highlighted that the then-UPA government sympathised with the terrorists who were killed in the Batla House encounter episode. He further lambasted Pawar saying that “this rotten mindset has to stop” and advised him to think of the nation first.

He added, “Pawar was a part of the same Government that shed tears on the Batla House encounter and slept while there were terror attacks on Indian soil. This rotten mindset has to stop. I hope Pawar at least now, thinks of the nation first.”

Goyal made this remark in the wake of statements given by Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on the ongoing developments in the Middle East.

On 15th October (Sunday), while addressing a gathering of NCP workers in Mumbai, Pawar argued that India always stood for the cause of Palestine. He added that former Prime Ministers of India also “stood firmly with Palestine”.

Accusing Israel of being an ‘oppressor’ and a guilty party for the recent turn of events, Pawar claimed that PM Modi shouldn’t have stood with Israel after it faced one of the worst terrorist attacks in recent history in which more than 1,300 unsuspecting Israelis have been killed.

Pawar ranted, “It is very unfortunate that for the first time, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) stood with Israel, leaving the real issue over there. He neglected the real issue. We should be clear about our stand. The stand of the NCP should be clear. We stand by the people who originally belonged to that land.”

It is important to note that he made this remark claiming that India changed its earlier stance after PM Modi condemned the terrorist attacks on Israel, hours after it unfolded on 7th October.

Following the 7th October terrorist attack, PM Modi expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the “terrorist attacks” there. PM Modi tweeted, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

Later, on 10th October, PM Modi reiterated his stance when he received a phone call from his Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Modi said the people of India stand firmly with Israel and expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms.

Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.



Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023

However, it is important to note that on 18th October (Wednesday) PM Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the Gaza hospital explosion. He also expressed concern over the mounting civilian casualties in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war adding that those behind such deaths should be “held responsible”.