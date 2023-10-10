Amid the fierce onslaught by Israeli forces on Gaza following the Haas terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed his support to the people of the country.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Netanyahu, posting, “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

On Saturday, expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the deadly rocket strikes by Hamas, Prime Minister Modi said his thoughts and prayers, and those of his fellow countrymen, were with the innocent victims and their families.

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” PM Modi posted on X.

Thanking PM Modi for his support, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon posted on X, “Thank you again PM @narendramodi-ji. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I’m unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends.”

At least 900 Israelis have, so far, perished, in the Hamas attacks while over 2,616 were injured, according to latest reports.

In a war update shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X, the IDF said that about 30 hostages have been held by Hamas in Gaza in the ongoing conflict.

It also stated that about 4,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza on Israel after which the Israeli defence forces struck 1290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli Air Force continues to extensively attack many targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

An IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that 123 soldiers have been killed in the fighting, and 50 families have been informed that a relative was kidnapped by Hamas.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF “has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly — 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

“This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.

The Israel Defense Forces said it had finally regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip, 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped.

On Monday Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked several targets of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The aircraft attacked a building used by Hamas in investigations and an operational infrastructure located inside a mosque. In addition, an underground tunnel shaft of the terrorist organization and military infrastructures used by Hamas were also attacked.

