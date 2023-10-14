Saturday, October 14, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi confirms that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, says no...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsSports
Updated:

PM Modi confirms that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics, says no stone will be left unturned to ensure it

“This is a years old dream of 140 crore Indians, it is their desire, and we want to fulfil this dream with the cooperation of all of you,” the Prime Minister said at the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to host the Olympics in 2036. Addressing the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai, PM Modi said, “India is eager to organise Olympics in the country, there will be no deficiency in the efforts to ensure that Olympics are organised in India in 2036”.

“This is a years old dream of 140 crore Indians, it is their desire, and we want to fulfil this dream with the cooperation of all of you,” the Prime Minister said addressing the IOC members.

This is an important confirmation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

The 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, which was inaugurated by PM Modi. The sessions are scheduled from Sunday (15 October) to Tuesday (17 October), where important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games will be discussed and taken.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years, as the IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

Earlier Union sports minister Anurag Thakur had said that India is ready to bid for 2036 Olympics. He had said that a roadmap would be presented before the full members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the IOC session in Mumbai.

Responding to India’s bid, which is yet to be officially submitted, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had said there is a strong case for India to be awarded the 2036 games. He had said, “there is a strong case for the reasons I am giving and seeing how India is flourishing and developing and how India now is embracing Olympic sports. So, there is great potential for both. India can play a much more important role in the Olympic movement and for the Olympic movement to have such a growth potential as with India. It’s of course very welcome.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,589FollowersFollow
30,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com