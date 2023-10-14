Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will leave no stone unturned in the efforts to host the Olympics in 2036. Addressing the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai, PM Modi said, “India is eager to organise Olympics in the country, there will be no deficiency in the efforts to ensure that Olympics are organised in India in 2036”.

“This is a years old dream of 140 crore Indians, it is their desire, and we want to fulfil this dream with the cooperation of all of you,” the Prime Minister said addressing the IOC members.

This is an important confirmation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

VIDEO | "India is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that Olympics are organised in India in 2036," says PM Modi at the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, which was inaugurated by PM Modi. The sessions are scheduled from Sunday (15 October) to Tuesday (17 October), where important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games will be discussed and taken.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years, as the IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

Earlier Union sports minister Anurag Thakur had said that India is ready to bid for 2036 Olympics. He had said that a roadmap would be presented before the full members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the IOC session in Mumbai.

Responding to India’s bid, which is yet to be officially submitted, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had said there is a strong case for India to be awarded the 2036 games. He had said, “there is a strong case for the reasons I am giving and seeing how India is flourishing and developing and how India now is embracing Olympic sports. So, there is great potential for both. India can play a much more important role in the Olympic movement and for the Olympic movement to have such a growth potential as with India. It’s of course very welcome.”