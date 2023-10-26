Saturday, October 28, 2023
DMK leader TKS Elangovan calls Ram a mythological figure, accuses BJP of replacing history with mythology for political gains

OpIndia Staff
TKS Elangovan said Ram is mythology.
On Thursday (26th October), DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that Ram’s birth is mythology and not history. Elangovan also said that the BJP is trying to replace history with mythology for political gains. He made these remarks when he was asked about the invitation to PM Modi for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

TKS Elangovan said, “What can I say? They have demolished history and replaced it with mythology. Any country should be proud of its history, it should know the history. Ram’s birth is mythology, it is a story from Ramayana. It is literature. They want to replace history with mythology. That is what the BJP is trying to do.”

TKS Elangovan further added, “With these people in power, what can we expect? He (PM Narendra Modi) wants to make use of it as a political tool. He is not interested in Ram. BJP does not consider Ram as an important thing but their political gain becomes important so they are making use of Ram for their political gains.”

Earlier, on 2nd September 2023, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udayanidhi Stalin said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” Stalin further added. Now, another member of Udayanidhi Stalin’s DMK party has said that Lord Ram’s story is not history but it is mythology.

On Wednesday (25th October), Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir. PM Modi posted on X that officials of the trust met him at his residence today, and invited him to attend the event of Pran Pratistha at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi tweeted, “Jai Siyaram! Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They have invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of (Pran Pratistha) consecration of Shri Ram temple.” He further added, “I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion.”

‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ Trust has also announced that the consecration of the Shri Vigraha of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be done by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. With this, the date for the opening of the Grand Ram Mandir has been formally announced.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s Trustee Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj, treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra, and Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai met the Prime Minister to hand over the formal invitation.

At present the construction work of the temple is going on at a fast pace. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Ayodhya to review the construction work of the temple. With the inauguration of the temple, it will be opened to the general public, and devotees from all over the world will be able to visit the Mandir for darshan.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

