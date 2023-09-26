On Tuesday (September 26), Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra asserted that the construction of the ground floor of the three-story Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by the end of December this year. Mishra also announced that the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony is expected to take place on January 22 next year.

In an interview with PTI, Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the “pran pratishtha” on any day between January 20 to 24 next year. However, he added that the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to communicate the final date.

According to the Chief Priest of Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj, the rituals will be held from January 15 to January 24. A letter was written to the PMO on their behalf, and a reply has also been received. Now, it has been decided that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Ayodhya on the 22nd of January and will take part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prominent seers, eminent personalities, and scores of devotees have been invited to this consecration ceremony.

Nripendra Mishra added that currently, work is underway to design a device that will be installed at the peak of the Mandir. The device will reflect the sun’s rays on the forehead of the deity in the sanctum sanctorum on the day of Ram Navami every year. He continued that it is being made in Bengaluru, and its design is being supervised by scientists. Notably, the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, and an institute in Pune have jointly created a computerised program for this.

The Mandir trust has decided to commence the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14, and it will be followed by the 10-day ritual of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (blessing) of Ram Lalla.

Earlier, in June, Ram Mandir trust member Mishra had stated that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would likely be opened for devotees on the 24th of January next year after the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla.

He said, ‘It was planned to complete the construction of the ground floor of the Mandir by December 2023 and the work will be completed within the stipulated time.’

He added that the Mandir is being constructed with a view that its structure will last for at least 1,000 years. He emphasised that ‘Pran Pratishtha’ would be undertaken in consultation with knowledgeable saints and seers.

Mishra highlighted that a committee has been formed under the leadership of Trust General Secretary Champat Rai. It is working on the details of the planned function.

He noted that when the ceremony would take place on January 22 next year, it is expected that there would be a huge crowd. He added that the Trust has urged devotees to watch it (through television broadcast) from their homes and villages.

Meanwhile, VHP has identified over one thousand major temples in the country where live streaming will be done during the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir. In the last week of January 2024, ‘Ramlalla Pran Pratishta Mahotsav‘ will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Ramlalla will be placed in the temple on the ground floor, which is expected to be ready by the end of this year. Around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit Ayodhya for the festivities.