Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust today formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir. PM Modi posted on X that officials of the trust met him at his residence today, and invited him to attend the event of Pran Pratistha at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi tweeted, ‘Jai Siyaram! Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They have invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of (Pran Pratistha) consecration of Shri Ram temple.’ He further added, ‘I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion.’

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

At the same time, ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’ Trust has also announced that the consecration of the Shri Vigraha of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be done by the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024. With this, the date for the opening of the Grand Ram Mandir has been formally announced.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will perform Prana Pratishtha of Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on 22 January 2024,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted from its X account, along with the photograph of the trust officials meeting PM and handing over the invitation letter.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s Trustee Swami Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Ji Maharaj, Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra, and Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai met the Prime Minister to hand over the formal invitation.

दिनांक 22 जनवरी 2024 को अयोध्या में श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर में भगवान श्री रामलला सरकार के नूतन विग्रह की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर देश के 4000 संत- महात्मा एवं समाज के 2500 प्रतिष्ठित महानुभाव उपस्थित रहेंगे।



4000 Pujaniya Sant and 2500 eminent citizens will be… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 25, 2023

The trust also added that 4000 priests and 2500 eminent citizens will be present at the historic moment. Other eminent guests to attend the event include RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai also said that members of the trust met PM Narendra Modi to invite him to attend the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir. He added that the Prime Minister accepted the invitation, and thus the date for Pran Pratistha of the Mandir has been finalised.

#WATCH | General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai on meeting PM Narendra Modi and confirming January 22, 2024 as the date of installation of Lord Ram idol in the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/wBtWetiNW6 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

At present the construction work of the temple is going on very fast. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Ayodhya to review the construction work of the temple. With the inauguration of the temple, it will be opened to the general public and devotees from all over the world will be able to visit the Mandir for darshan.

Earlier, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra had said the construction of the ground floor of the three-storey temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December this year. The rest of the floors are expected to be completed within the stipulated time.

The Mandir trust has decided to commence the consecration of Ram Lalla after Makar Sankranti on January 14, and it will be followed by the 10-day ritual of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (blessing) of Ram Lalla. According to the Chief Priest of Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj, the rituals will be held from January 15 to January 24.

It is notable that RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat had already informed that the Idol of Lord Ram will be installed in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Various events will also be organised at different places across the country to celebrate this occasion. A museum is also to be established on the banks of Saryu, in which the sculptures and other remains discovered at the site will be displayed.