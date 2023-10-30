Monday, October 30, 2023
Ranchi: Door opens, but lift doesn’t arrive, man falls down 4 floors and dies

ANI
Image generated by Bing AI
On 30th October, a man was found dead in Ranchi after he stepped into thin air through the door of an elevator duct and fell four levels into the basement as the platform hadn’t arrived.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, “The deceased, identified as Shailesh Kumar died after he fell in the shaft of the lift.”
Giving information about the incident, the SP said, “The deceased on Friday pushed the lift button on the fourth floor to reach the ground floor. After which, the lift door immediately slid open. Unaware of the fact that the platform of the lift hadn’t arrived, Shailesh entered the elevator duct and fell four floors down to ground in the shaft.”

The security guard at the building, Praveen Kumar, said that there were massive noises. Everyone rushed to rescue him, but Shailesh succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

The official further said that the lift has been sealed since then. A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station.
“We are investigating the matter, further details into the matter are awaited,” said the official.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Searched termsRanchi lift shaft, Ranchi lift, lift death
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

